Bill Sharp: From Wrestling Assistant to Head Coach at Clayton/Glassboro

Stepping into the limelight after two decades of steadfast dedication in the wrestling arena, Bill Sharp takes the helm as the first-time head coach at Clayton/Glassboro. Sharp’s appointment comes in the wake of former coach Frank Damminger’s departure, marking a new era for the wrestling team.

Stepping Up to the Challenge

Sharp, having spent the majority of his coaching career as an assistant, acknowledges the surge in responsibilities that comes with the title of a head coach. From managing administrative paperwork to engaging more closely with the students and their parents, the role is no doubt more demanding. However, Sharp finds the new level of commitment exhilarating rather than daunting.

Building on a Strong Foundation

Sharp brings a wealth of experience to his new post, having previously coached at his alma mater, Haddon Heights. His transition to the new role has been facilitated by his current assistants, whose support has been instrumental in shaping the team’s strategy and morale.

Spotlight on the Wrestling Team

The team’s roster is headlined by senior Conrad Raynor, a district runner-up, who leads the team amid its early-season struggles with a 1-3 record. Raynor’s twin brother, Sam, is currently on the sidelines nursing a shoulder injury. The team also boasts of key contributors such as senior Colby Carr and junior Brodie Carey, who are expected to make significant strides this season.

Local Wrestling Scene

The local wrestling scene is buzzing with activity, with teams such as Paulsboro and West Deptford boasting a perfect 3-0 record and gearing up for an impending clash. Pennsville is also off to a flying start, with a 4-0 record. Additionally, Schalick/Cumberland junior Jake Magonagle has emerged as a force to reckon with, remaining undefeated in his first six matches.