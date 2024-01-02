en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Bill Sharp: From Wrestling Assistant to Head Coach at Clayton/Glassboro

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:16 pm EST
Bill Sharp: From Wrestling Assistant to Head Coach at Clayton/Glassboro

Stepping into the limelight after two decades of steadfast dedication in the wrestling arena, Bill Sharp takes the helm as the first-time head coach at Clayton/Glassboro. Sharp’s appointment comes in the wake of former coach Frank Damminger’s departure, marking a new era for the wrestling team.

Stepping Up to the Challenge

Sharp, having spent the majority of his coaching career as an assistant, acknowledges the surge in responsibilities that comes with the title of a head coach. From managing administrative paperwork to engaging more closely with the students and their parents, the role is no doubt more demanding. However, Sharp finds the new level of commitment exhilarating rather than daunting.

Building on a Strong Foundation

Sharp brings a wealth of experience to his new post, having previously coached at his alma mater, Haddon Heights. His transition to the new role has been facilitated by his current assistants, whose support has been instrumental in shaping the team’s strategy and morale.

Spotlight on the Wrestling Team

The team’s roster is headlined by senior Conrad Raynor, a district runner-up, who leads the team amid its early-season struggles with a 1-3 record. Raynor’s twin brother, Sam, is currently on the sidelines nursing a shoulder injury. The team also boasts of key contributors such as senior Colby Carr and junior Brodie Carey, who are expected to make significant strides this season.

Local Wrestling Scene

The local wrestling scene is buzzing with activity, with teams such as Paulsboro and West Deptford boasting a perfect 3-0 record and gearing up for an impending clash. Pennsville is also off to a flying start, with a 4-0 record. Additionally, Schalick/Cumberland junior Jake Magonagle has emerged as a force to reckon with, remaining undefeated in his first six matches.

0
Sports United States Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jocelyn Malaska Joins Oklahoma Sooners, Bolsters Secondary

By Salman Khan

Brad Feeken: A Legacy of Mentorship and Sportsmanship in Gretna

By Salman Khan

Manchester United Women's Team Opens Voting for December Player of the Month

By Salman Khan

Nick Suzuki: The Rising Star of Montreal Canadiens

By Salman Khan

Northfield High School Girls Basketball Team Snaps Losing Streak with ...
@Sports · 2 mins
Northfield High School Girls Basketball Team Snaps Losing Streak with ...
heart comment 0
Buffalo Sabres’ Captain Kyle Okposo Sidelined: A Test of Resilience and Team Dynamics

By Salman Khan

Buffalo Sabres' Captain Kyle Okposo Sidelined: A Test of Resilience and Team Dynamics
Optimism Ahead of New Year’s Test: SCG Curator Confident of Pitch Performance

By Salman Khan

Optimism Ahead of New Year's Test: SCG Curator Confident of Pitch Performance
Rutgers University Bolsters Football Roster with Kaliakmanis Brothers

By Salman Khan

Rutgers University Bolsters Football Roster with Kaliakmanis Brothers
England Rugby Announces Fresh-Faced Squad for 2022 Six Nations

By Salman Khan

England Rugby Announces Fresh-Faced Squad for 2022 Six Nations
Latest Headlines
World News
St. Jude Scientists Visualize Cytonemes: A Breakthrough in Understanding Neural Development
1 min
St. Jude Scientists Visualize Cytonemes: A Breakthrough in Understanding Neural Development
First Responder Fights for PTSD Recognition in Georgia
1 min
First Responder Fights for PTSD Recognition in Georgia
Jocelyn Malaska Joins Oklahoma Sooners, Bolsters Secondary
2 mins
Jocelyn Malaska Joins Oklahoma Sooners, Bolsters Secondary
Brad Feeken: A Legacy of Mentorship and Sportsmanship in Gretna
2 mins
Brad Feeken: A Legacy of Mentorship and Sportsmanship in Gretna
Manchester United Women's Team Opens Voting for December Player of the Month
2 mins
Manchester United Women's Team Opens Voting for December Player of the Month
Israel to Defend Itself at International Court Against Genocide Accusations
2 mins
Israel to Defend Itself at International Court Against Genocide Accusations
Nick Suzuki: The Rising Star of Montreal Canadiens
2 mins
Nick Suzuki: The Rising Star of Montreal Canadiens
Northfield High School Girls Basketball Team Snaps Losing Streak with Tournament Victory
2 mins
Northfield High School Girls Basketball Team Snaps Losing Streak with Tournament Victory
Buffalo Sabres' Captain Kyle Okposo Sidelined: A Test of Resilience and Team Dynamics
2 mins
Buffalo Sabres' Captain Kyle Okposo Sidelined: A Test of Resilience and Team Dynamics
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
17 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
22 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
25 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
32 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
58 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app