Bill Foley Acquires AFC Bournemouth; Michael B. Jordan Joins as Stakeholder

The saga of American investments in Premier League football clubs continues, with Bill Foley, the American businessman, now at the helm of AFC Bournemouth. In a move that marks the end of Maxim Denim's 11-year tenure, Foley has acquired a 100 per cent stake from the previous chairman, making him the majority owner of the club. Furthermore, he is set to serve as the club's new chairman, promising to invest in its future success.

Pledges for the Future

Foley's takeover is not just about ownership. He has made clear his intentions to enhance both the team and its fan experience. The new chairman has outlined his dedication to bolstering player development, improving facilities, and enriching the overall experience for fans. Through these commitments, Foley aims to ensure AFC Bournemouth's continued rise and success in football's top tier.

A Star-Studded Investment

Adding a touch of Hollywood to the mix, actor Michael B. Jordan is also involved in the consortium, making his debut in professional sports ownership. Jordan, known for his roles in films like 'Creed' and 'Black Panther', is a minority stakeholder in the club. His involvement signifies the potential and value seen in AFC Bournemouth by those outside the traditional realm of sports investment.

American Influence in Premier League

This acquisition by Foley and Jordan adds to the growing list of American stakes in Premier League clubs. They join the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Leeds, West Ham, and Manchester City, all under partial or complete American ownership. This trend reflects the global appeal of English top-flight football and its lucrative financial prospects.

Notably, Foley's commitment to the club extends beyond business. The new chairman made his dedication clear by attending a recent match and purchasing a house in the local area, demonstrating his personal investment in the team and the community.