en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Bill Belichick’s Next Move: Sage Steele Discusses Potential Destinations

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:37 am EST
Bill Belichick’s Next Move: Sage Steele Discusses Potential Destinations

The New England Patriots and former head coach Bill Belichick have parted ways, ending a 24-year tenure marked by exceptional triumphs and recent struggles. The departure is causing ripples in the NFL world, and speculation is rampant about the iconic coach’s next destination. Former ESPN anchor Sage Steele, during an episode of OutKick’s show ‘Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich’, discussed the matter with guest host Michele Tafoya.

Rumored Destinations

Among the prospective teams for Belichick, the Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders, and Los Angeles Chargers are frequently mentioned. The Chargers, with their talented quarterback Justin Herbert, could be an attractive option for Belichick. Alternatively, the Falcons, boasting a roster filled with offensive skill position players, could be a fitting choice for the veteran coach. Steele also mentioned the Cowboys as a potential destination if current coach Mike McCarthy fails to deliver in the upcoming playoff matchup.

A New Journey Beckons

Despite experiencing the worst year of his career with a 4-13 record, Belichick, at 71, is expected to add another chapter to his illustrious career. Steele highlighted Atlanta as a likely choice, given team owner Arthur Blank’s penchant for making significant moves. She also raised the possibility of a Las Vegas stint, hinting at connections with Tom Brady and former Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel, both of whom share a history with Belichick from their Patriots days. Additionally, there’s the potential of Jim Harbaugh’s involvement, adding another layer to the speculation.

A Farewell to the Patriots

Despite the speculation, Belichick has remained tight-lipped about his next career move. Patriots owner Robert Kraft noted in a press conference that it would be challenging to see Belichick coaching another team, wishing him success unless it’s against the Patriots. Belichick, in his farewell press conference, expressed gratitude for the memories and anticipation for the future. Meanwhile, the Patriots have already appointed their new head coach, 37-year-old Jerod Mayo, a former assistant under Belichick.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
5 mins ago
Kalen DeBoer to Replace Nick Saban as Head Coach of Alabama Football Team
In a significant development in college football, Kalen DeBoer, currently leading Washington, has been declared the successor to Nick Saban as the head coach of the Alabama football team. This change marks a noticeable shift in the college football landscape, as Saban has been an instrumental figure at Alabama, steering the team to multiple national
Kalen DeBoer to Replace Nick Saban as Head Coach of Alabama Football Team
Samoan Sailor Eroni Leilua, Self-Funded and Focused, Qualifies for Second Olympics
14 mins ago
Samoan Sailor Eroni Leilua, Self-Funded and Focused, Qualifies for Second Olympics
Kyran Moore Extends Contract with Edmonton Elks for a Year
14 mins ago
Kyran Moore Extends Contract with Edmonton Elks for a Year
Indian Air Pistol Shooters Chaudhary and Rai: A Tale of Decline and Prospects of Redemption
7 mins ago
Indian Air Pistol Shooters Chaudhary and Rai: A Tale of Decline and Prospects of Redemption
Jackson Warne Honours Father's Legacy with Unique Charity Event
11 mins ago
Jackson Warne Honours Father's Legacy with Unique Charity Event
Navigating Winter: Understanding Its Impact on Metabolism and Dietary Habits
13 mins ago
Navigating Winter: Understanding Its Impact on Metabolism and Dietary Habits
Latest Headlines
World News
Decoding the Media Criticism of GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy
12 seconds
Decoding the Media Criticism of GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Global Spectacle with Far-Reaching Consequences
14 seconds
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Global Spectacle with Far-Reaching Consequences
Russel Honor Sounds Alarm on American Democracy
2 mins
Russel Honor Sounds Alarm on American Democracy
Questioning Efficacy: The Evolution of Rapid Covid-19 Testing
3 mins
Questioning Efficacy: The Evolution of Rapid Covid-19 Testing
Trump's Civil Fraud Trial: Former President Defends Himself in Closing Arguments
3 mins
Trump's Civil Fraud Trial: Former President Defends Himself in Closing Arguments
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A High-Stakes Three-Way Race Amid Geopolitical Tensions
5 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A High-Stakes Three-Way Race Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Kalen DeBoer to Replace Nick Saban as Head Coach of Alabama Football Team
5 mins
Kalen DeBoer to Replace Nick Saban as Head Coach of Alabama Football Team
Seat-Sharing Dispute Brews in 'INDIA' Bloc Ahead of 2024 Elections
5 mins
Seat-Sharing Dispute Brews in 'INDIA' Bloc Ahead of 2024 Elections
Indian Air Pistol Shooters Chaudhary and Rai: A Tale of Decline and Prospects of Redemption
7 mins
Indian Air Pistol Shooters Chaudhary and Rai: A Tale of Decline and Prospects of Redemption
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
27 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
35 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
16 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app