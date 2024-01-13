Bill Belichick’s Next Move: Sage Steele Discusses Potential Destinations

The New England Patriots and former head coach Bill Belichick have parted ways, ending a 24-year tenure marked by exceptional triumphs and recent struggles. The departure is causing ripples in the NFL world, and speculation is rampant about the iconic coach’s next destination. Former ESPN anchor Sage Steele, during an episode of OutKick’s show ‘Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich’, discussed the matter with guest host Michele Tafoya.

Rumored Destinations

Among the prospective teams for Belichick, the Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders, and Los Angeles Chargers are frequently mentioned. The Chargers, with their talented quarterback Justin Herbert, could be an attractive option for Belichick. Alternatively, the Falcons, boasting a roster filled with offensive skill position players, could be a fitting choice for the veteran coach. Steele also mentioned the Cowboys as a potential destination if current coach Mike McCarthy fails to deliver in the upcoming playoff matchup.

A New Journey Beckons

Despite experiencing the worst year of his career with a 4-13 record, Belichick, at 71, is expected to add another chapter to his illustrious career. Steele highlighted Atlanta as a likely choice, given team owner Arthur Blank’s penchant for making significant moves. She also raised the possibility of a Las Vegas stint, hinting at connections with Tom Brady and former Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel, both of whom share a history with Belichick from their Patriots days. Additionally, there’s the potential of Jim Harbaugh’s involvement, adding another layer to the speculation.

A Farewell to the Patriots

Despite the speculation, Belichick has remained tight-lipped about his next career move. Patriots owner Robert Kraft noted in a press conference that it would be challenging to see Belichick coaching another team, wishing him success unless it’s against the Patriots. Belichick, in his farewell press conference, expressed gratitude for the memories and anticipation for the future. Meanwhile, the Patriots have already appointed their new head coach, 37-year-old Jerod Mayo, a former assistant under Belichick.