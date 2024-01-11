Bill Bayno: From NBA to Rwanda's APR Basketball Club

Bill Bayno, a name etched in the annals of the National Basketball Association (NBA), has found a new home as an assistant coach for the APR basketball club in Rwanda. With 39 years of coaching experience, Bayno is gearing up the team for their debut in the 2024 Basketball Africa League (BAL). Despite his battles with prostate cancer and the loss of both parents to the same disease, Bayno is grateful for the opportunity to continue contributing to the sport he dearly loves.

The Deep Connection with African Basketball

Bayno's journey to African basketball wasn't accidental. It was a connection forged during a visit to Senegal, where he met Amadou Gallo Fall, the President of BAL. This connection, coupled with his desire to give back to the sport without any financial gain, led Bayno to Africa. His past, which includes coaching tenures at UNLV and Loyola Marymount and stints with various NBA teams, has seasoned him for this role.

Reuniting with Mazen Trakh

Bayno's arrival at APR also marks a reunion with Mazen Trakh, a familiar face from his past. The duo had previously secured a championship in the Continental Basketball Association three decades ago. Their partnership, now reignited, is a beacon of promise for the APR team.

Building Bonds and Aiming for Success

Bayno's approach to coaching centers not just on improving the team's performance daily, but also on building relationships with the players. This philosophy mirrors the bonds he's maintained with NBA superstars throughout his career. The anticipation surrounding the APR team's participation in the upcoming BAL season is palpable, especially within the Rwandan community. This anticipation is fueled by the significant investment in the team's development and the hope of success in the BAL 2024.