BIIF Soccer Playoffs on the Horizon: Teams Vie for Glory

The Big Island Interscholastic Federation (BIIF) soccer playoffs are on the horizon, promising a thrilling culmination to the season. The girls Division I and II semifinals are penned for January 22. A tiebreaker play-in, although scheduled for January 20, appears superfluous given the absence of current ties. The girls’ BIIF championship is set to transpire on January 24 at Waiakea High, and the boys’ playoffs will follow, commencing a week later. Boys’ semifinals are set for January 29, with the championship game taking place on January 31 at the same venue.

The Road to Championship

As teams prepare for the grueling playoff gauntlet, recent matches provide insight into their current form. Hawaii Prep’s boys’ team put on a commanding display, trouncing Konawaena 3-0, echoing the success of HPA’s girls’ team that secured a 1-0 victory over the same opponent. Kealakehe’s boys’ team, despite a recent 4-0 drubbing by KS-Hawai’i that led to a dip in their statewide ranking, managed to keep their undefeated streak in BIIF Division I intact with a narrow 2-1 triumph over Kea’au High.

Domination on the Pitch

Kealakehe’s girls’ team demonstrated their superiority, trouncing Kea’au High 8-0, and applying a second-half mercy rule in the process. As the teams gear up for the final stretch of the season, the stakes are high, with playoff positions and state tournament qualifications hanging in the balance.

Eye on the State Playoffs

In tandem with the boys’ championship, the girls’ HHSAA state playoffs will kick off on Oahu. The boys’ state tournament is slated to begin on February 8 on the same island. As the BIIF playoffs draw near, teams are solidifying their strategies and fortifying their resolve, poised for the high-stakes games ahead.