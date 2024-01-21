Bihar Cricket Association Reveals Squad for Col CK Nayudu Trophy Match Against Uttarakhand

The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) has unveiled the team for the imminent confrontation against Uttarakhand in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy 2024. The match, slated for the Maharana Pratap College ground in Dehradun, is set to commence on Sunday. The disclosure by BCA comes as the team readies itself for this under-23 match, being part of the Elite Group B that includes cricketing powerhouses such as Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Haryana, Mumbai, and Bengal.

The Young Prodigy Steals the Limelight

Attracting attention among the squad members is 12-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The young prodigy, who recently made his Ranji debut against Mumbai, has been chosen to be part of the squad, marking another milestone in his budding cricket career. His selection underlines the BCA's faith in emerging talents and its commitment to nurturing promising players.

Recovering From Past Defeats

The announcement comes in the wake of Bihar’s recent 8-wicket loss to Delhi, a defeat that the team is keen on overcoming. Under the leadership of captain Ankit Raj and with the support of wicketkeeper Ayush Loharika, the team aims to bounce back stronger and secure a win in the upcoming match. The full squad list, which comprises both seasoned cricketers and fresh faces, reflects the team's strategic approach to this all-important match.

Anticipation Runs High

As the day of the match draws closer, anticipation around the performance of the Bihar team and the under-23 match in general is palpable. With the team composition now public, cricket enthusiasts across the country await a thrilling display of cricketing prowess on the field. The squad's performance in the upcoming match will not only determine their standing in the tournament but also serve as a testament to Bihar's cricketing potential.