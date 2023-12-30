Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan’s Fainting Incident Sends Shockwaves through House

In an unprecedented incident on the Indian television show, Bigg Boss 17, wildcard contestant Ayesha Khan fainted after an emotional outburst, causing a stir among the other participants. The episode, which aired on December 30, saw Khan rushed to the hospital for a medical emergency, only to return to the house after a brief checkup.

Unfolding Drama on Big Boss 17

Since her entry as a wildcard contestant, Khan has been at the center of controversy. A public confrontation with comedian Munawar Faruqui on the show led to a high-tension episode that concluded with Khan’s fainting spell. Faruqui, emotionally affected by the allegations made against him, found his game plan and behavior altered due to Khan’s arrival.

The Salman Khan Factor

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who made a special appearance on the show, confronted Faruqui and Khan about their relationship. Khan’s fainting incident occurred post ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, adding further drama to the already tense atmosphere of the show.

Contestant’s Health and Show’s Future

Khan’s health scare has raised concerns about her continued presence on the show. Despite fainting episodes in the past, Khan has remained a strong competitor, making her eviction a topic of speculation among fans. As of now, she is stable and back inside the house, ready to face yet another week of possible eviction along with her fellow contestants, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Anurag Dobhal, and Rinku Dhawan.