Bigfork Clinches Victory Over Columbia Falls in Northwest A Girls Basketball Games

Bigfork High School's girls basketball team clinched a victory over Columbia Falls in the recent Northwest A girls basketball games. The final score read 51-34 in Bigfork's favor. Keni Wade, the star player, led Bigfork with an impressive 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Her commendable performance was complemented by Braeden Gunlock and Paeten Gunlock, who added 13 and 10 points to the team's tally respectively.

Bigfork's Dominance

Bigfork showcased their supremacy in the game, particularly in rebounds, with a staggering 44-24 advantage. This dominance established a significant lead for them by the third quarter. For Columbia Falls, the top scorer was Hope McAtee with 10 points. This victory improves Bigfork's overall standing to 13-1, with an undefeated streak in conference play at 8-0.

Other Key Games

In another notable game, Ronan High School defeated Libby High School, with a score of 44-21. Ronan was led by Kailyn Marengo with 11 points and Zailee Hewankorn with 9 points. They established a dominant lead by halftime. Libby's high scorer was Jossalyn White with 6 points.

Further, Browning High School emerged victorious against Whitefish High School with a decisive 63-26 win. Natalee St. Goddard's 20 points, including four 3-pointers, and Teslin Trembley's 13 points, helped Browning secure a comfortable win. Whitefish, however, struggled with turnovers, with Yoli Krastev as their top scorer with 9 points.

Implications for the Standings

These games play a crucial role in shaping the standings in the Northwest A girls basketball division. The dominant performances by Bigfork, Ronan, and Browning have further strengthened their positions, while Columbia Falls, Libby, and Whitefish will need to strategize better for upcoming games.