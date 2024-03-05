Kansas City, Mo. - As the Big 12 Conference basketball tournaments approach, an innovative program named Big12Eats is set to enhance the fan experience for the second year, offering unique food items representing each team at the T-Mobile Center. From savory hot dogs to sweet churros, the conference aims to elevate the enjoyment and engagement of fans attending the men's and women's tournaments. With BYU making its debut, the program introduces 'Cosmo's Churros,' a nod to BYU's CougarTail tradition, as its signature treat. The women's tournament kicks off on March 7, followed by the men's tournament starting March 12, under the vision of Commissioner Brett Yormark to boost conference revenue through creative initiatives like Big12Eats, managed by Levy Restaurants.

Enhancing the Fan Experience

With the introduction of Big12Eats, the Big 12 Conference has found a unique way to connect fans with their teams through culinary delights. Each team's distinctive food item aims to bring a piece of home to the T-Mobile Center, creating a memorable experience for fans. For instance, BYU's 'Cosmo's Churros' not only offers a sugary treat to fans but also celebrates the university's tradition, marking its first appearance at the Big 12 Tournament with a flavorful impact. The program's success is evident, as Levy Restaurants reported soaring sales last year, indicating a positive reception from fans.

Strategic Moves for Conference Growth

Since taking the helm of the Big 12 Conference, Commissioner Brett Yormark has actively sought ways to innovate and drive revenue growth within the league. The Big12Eats program represents just one of the strategies implemented to enhance the overall fan experience while also creating new revenue streams. The partnership with Levy Restaurants, a leader in sports and entertainment hospitality, ensures a high-quality, diverse offering that resonates with fans from all over the conference, emphasizing the importance of fan engagement in the success of the league's events.

BYU's Promising Season and Big12Eats Debut

In its inaugural season in the Big 12, BYU has made significant strides, not only on the court but also in contributing to the conference's culture with 'Cosmo's Churros.' On the basketball front, BYU has had a strong season, securing important wins against top teams like Kansas and positioning itself as a contender in the conference tournament. These achievements highlight the competitive spirit and potential of BYU in the Big 12, complemented by its unique contribution to the Big12Eats program, showcasing the synergy between sports performance and fan engagement.

As the Big 12 Conference basketball tournaments unfold, Big12Eats stands out as a testament to the league's commitment to creating an engaging and enjoyable environment for fans. Beyond the excitement on the court, the program offers a taste of the diverse cultures and traditions that make up the Big 12, enriching the tournament experience. As fans savor 'Cosmo's Churros' and other team-themed treats, the initiative serves as a reminder of the power of innovation in enhancing the sports experience, setting the stage for a memorable event filled with competitive basketball and culinary delights.