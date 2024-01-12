en English
Sports

Big White Ski Resort Halts Operations Amid Extreme Cold Weather

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:45 pm EST
Big White Ski Resort Halts Operations Amid Extreme Cold Weather

Big White Ski Resort, a prominent destination in the Thompson-Okanagan area, has suspended its operations due to extreme cold weather, marking a significant shift in its usual winter operations. The decision came after temperatures plummeted to a bone-chilling -30 C, creating a potential risk for skiers and snowboarders.

Lifts on Standby Turned Full Closure

Early on Friday, the resort put its lifts on standby as a safety precaution. However, by 10:15 a.m., the resort decided to keep all chairlifts closed, including the previously planned standby operations of Ridge Rocket Express, Black Forest Express, Plaza chair, and Alpine T-bar. The primary concern pivoted around the potential hazards of lift malfunctions in the extreme cold, which could leave adventurers stranded and exposed to harsh weather conditions.

VP Expresses Concern

Michael J. Ballingall, the vice president of Big White, expressed concerns over operational risks. The resort had already planned to reduce operations during the cold snap and had announced the closure of the Bullet Express chair for night skiing the day before. It’s a clear testament to how seriously the resort is taking the safety of its visitors amidst these severe weather conditions.

Weekend Operations Update Awaited

The resort has promised to provide updates on its weekend operations through its website and social media on Saturday at 8 a.m. The forecast suggests the cold will persist, with predicted highs of -25 C on Saturday and -15 C on Sunday. Despite the clear skies and sunshine, the resort’s webcams show minimal activity, underscoring the severity of the cold.

Big White Ski Resort’s decision to halt operations amid extreme cold weather mirrors similar actions by other ski resorts in the area, including Baldy Mountain Resort, Apex Mountain Resort, Sun Peaks Resort, and Silver Star Mountain Resort. Like Big White, these resorts have also announced closures and operational changes due to the cold weather, highlighting the challenges faced by recreational facilities in B.C. amidst such conditions.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

