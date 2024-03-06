Big Time Boxing USA: Carrillo vs Rankin, Shishkin Faces Guy in Detroit Showdown

Big Time Boxing USA gears up for an electrifying sequel, promising fans a night of high-stakes pugilism on March 28, live from Detroit's Wayne State Fieldhouse and streamed globally on DAZN. The spotlight shines on 2016 Colombian Olympian Juan Carrillo as he defends his flawless record against the seasoned Quinton Rankin in a light heavyweight clash, while IBF 2 super middleweight contender Vladimir Shishkin tangles with Mike Guy in a pivotal co-feature bout.

Rising Stars and Veteran Savvy

In the main event, Juan Carrillo, boasting an unblemished record of 11-0 with 8 KOs, steps into the ring against Quinton Rankin, a battle-hardened warrior with a record of 21-8-2 and 16 KOs. This 10-round light heavyweight battle presents a classic matchup of emerging talent against experienced grit, offering Carrillo an opportunity to prove his mettle and ascend in the global rankings. Meanwhile, Rankin eyes an upset, aiming to leverage his extensive ring experience to derail Carrillo's rising star.

Co-Main Event: Shishkin vs Guy

The evening's co-main attraction sees Vladimir Shishkin, an undefeated super middleweight sensation with a record of 15-0 and 9 KOs, facing off against Mike Guy, who brings a dossier of 12-7-1 and 5 KOs to the bout. Shishkin, currently ranked as the IBF 2 super middleweight contender, looks to solidify his position as a top title challenger with a decisive victory. Guy, known for his resilience and tenacity, plans to disrupt Shishkin's momentum and climb the ranks with what would be a career-defining win.

Impact on the Boxing Landscape

The outcomes of these matchups hold significant implications for the light heavyweight and super middleweight divisions, potentially reshuffling the rankings and setting the stage for future title shots. As Big Time Boxing USA continues to showcase the sport's rising stars and seasoned competitors, its impact on the boxing world grows, offering fighters a platform to launch their careers to new heights while providing fans with unforgettable bouts.

As the dust settles in Detroit, the boxing community eagerly anticipates the fallout from these pivotal encounters. Will Carrillo and Shishkin continue their ascent, or will Rankin and Guy disrupt the narrative with stunning upsets? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: the path to boxing glory runs through the heart of Detroit on March 28.