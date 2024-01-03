Big Ten Honors Jahmir Young, MacKenzie Mgbako with Weekly Basketball Awards

Big Ten conference has announced its weekly basketball awards for Weeks Eight and Nine of the regular season, recognizing players from Maryland and Indiana universities for their exceptional performances. Maryland’s Jahmir Young was crowned Player of the Week, while Indiana’s MacKenzie Mgbako was recognized as the Freshman of the Week.

Jahmir Young: Player of the Week

Young cemented his place in the spotlight with outstanding performances in Maryland’s victories over Nicholls and UCLA. He averaged 30 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, with his 37-point game against UCLA standing out as particularly impressive. This recognition marks Young’s first Big Ten Player of the Week honor, and given his current form, it likely won’t be his last.

MacKenzie Mgbako: Freshman of the Week

Indiana’s Mgbako earned the Freshman of the Week award for his consistent contributions over three games, where he averaged 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. His efforts were instrumental in securing Indiana’s wins over Morehead State, North Alabama, and Kennesaw State. Despite a somewhat quiet start to the season, Mgbako has been steadily building momentum, scoring at least 10 points in his last eight games. This recognition marks Mgbako’s first time receiving the Freshman of the Week honor.

Looking Ahead

Both Young and Mgbako’s recent performances suggest they may be strong contenders for future weekly awards. Their skill, tenacity, and drive have not only earned them individual accolades but have also helped propel their respective teams to victory. As the season continues, their contributions will remain a crucial element in their teams’ success.