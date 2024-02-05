Big 12 Honors Hunter Dickinson, Max Abmas for Week 13 Performances

In a significant week for Big 12 men's basketball, two players from different states stood out, receiving prestigious accolades. The spotlight was on Hunter Dickinson from Kansas and Max Abmas from Texas, who respectively bagged the Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week awards for week 13 of the season.

Hunter Dickinson: A Consistent Performer

Hunter Dickinson, a familiar face in the award circle, was honored as the Player of the Week for the third time, marking his sixth overall award this season. His relentless performance, averaging 18 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists, steered Kansas to victories over Oklahoma State and No. 4 Houston. Dickinson's prowess on the court saw him achieve his 12th double-double of the season, but this was more than just another feather in his cap.

He became the third active NCAA Division I player to exceed 2,000 career points and 1,000 rebounds, an achievement that cements his place in the annals of college basketball.

Max Abmas: The Rising Star

Meanwhile, Max Abmas from Texas was recognized as the Newcomer of the Week, his third such honor. Abmas displayed exceptional skills by averaging 20.5 points, 3.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals against Top 25 opponents. His noteworthy performance in the final minutes against No. 25 TCU, where he bagged a personal 13-point run, clinched the victory for Texas.

Abmas' on-court brilliance has not only brought him recognition but also led him up the ladder in NCAA Division I men's career scoring list. He now sits at the No. 13 spot and is fifth in career three-point field goals made.

A Week of Milestones

The awards announcement immortalizes a week of significant achievements in collegiate basketball. These accolades underscore the substantial impact Dickinson and Abmas have had on their respective teams, setting a high bar for their peers to follow.

The two players, through their sheer brilliance, have added an exciting chapter in the Big 12 men's basketball narrative, reminding us of the remarkable talent that this sport continues to nurture.