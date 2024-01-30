Big 12 Conference Unveils 2024 Football Schedule: New Members, Renewed Rivalries

Mark your calendars, college football fans. The Big 12 Conference has officially announced its football schedule for the year 2024, setting the stage for an exciting season brimming with regional rivalries, anticipated matchups, and the debut of new members.
New Members, Renewed Rivalries
Notably, the 2024 season will witness the integration of Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah into the Big 12 league, alongside the return of Colorado. The inclusion of these teams adds a fresh dynamic to the conference, promising an intriguing mix of new rivalries and renewed historical matchups.
The schedule will feature each of the 16 teams playing against conference opponents, showcasing the intense regional rivalries that have come to characterize the Big 12 Conference. Teams such as Texas Tech and Baylor are set to compete against each other, a prospect that is already generating anticipation among fans and stakeholders alike.
A Season without Texas or Oklahoma
Interestingly, the 2024 season will be the first without Texas or Oklahoma, marking a significant shift in the conference's landscape. Despite their absence, the schedule ensures that the spirit of competition remains undiluted, with nine conference games prioritizing geography and history.
Culmination at AT&T Stadium
The season's climax will come in the form of the 2024 Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship Game, scheduled for December 7 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This event, serving as the ultimate test of the teams' prowess, promises to be a magnet for football enthusiasts, drawing significant attention and attendance.
The release of the schedule is a pivotal moment in the pre-season phase, where strategies are formulated, and anticipation builds for what promises to be another riveting season of college football in the Big 12 Conference. With the stage set, the teams, fans, and stakeholders can now begin preparations in earnest, eager for the kickoff of the 2024 season.