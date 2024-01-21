Big 12 Basketball Showdown: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Cincinnati Bearcats

The clock is ticking down to an exciting Big 12 college basketball clash: the Texas Tech Red Raiders vying against the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Red Raiders stride into the game bearing an impressive record of 15-3, including a Big 12 record of 4-1. On the other side, the Cincinnati Bearcats carry a commendable 13-5 overall record, with a 2-3 record in the Big 12.

Game Details

The game is set to take place on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET. Sports enthusiasts can tune into ESPN+ to catch the action-packed showdown live.

Ticket and Merchandise Information

For those wishing to experience the thrill in person, tickets can be procured through platforms such as StubHub and Ticketmaster. Additionally, dedicated fans can display their allegiance by purchasing licensed merchandise from Fanatics.

Betting and Promotions

Furthermore, betting enthusiasts have the opportunity to participate in offers and promotions from BetMGM. However, it's critical to bear in mind that these may differ by state, and participants must be over 21. For those grappling with gambling issues, resources are available, including a contact number for 1-800-GAMBLER.

Whether you're a Red Raider enthusiast, a Bearcats supporter, or simply a lover of college basketball, this Big 12 face-off promises to be a riveting spectacle.