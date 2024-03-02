Bidemi Aluko-Olaseni, Former Nigerian Falconets Goalkeeper, Passes Away After Brave Cancer Battle

In a heartrending revelation, Bidemi Aluko-Olaseni, a distinguished former goalkeeper for the Nigerian Falconets, succumbed to cancer on March 1, 2024, in Ijurin Ekiti, Ekiti State. Her brother, Aanu Albert Aluko, shared this sorrowful news, emphasizing Bidemi's valiant eight-year fight against the disease. Her journey through soccer, with significant contributions to teams like the Falconets, Rivers Angels, and Sunshine Queens, showcases an indomitable spirit admired across the sports world.

Bidemi Aluko-Olaseni's soccer career is a testament to her exceptional talent and dedication. Having defended the goals for top Nigerian teams, her prowess on the field was undeniable. Her role as a goalkeeper brought her not only accolades but also the deep respect of her teammates, coaches, and fans. Beyond her sports achievements, Bidemi's resilience in facing cancer has been a source of inspiration for many. The Aluko family's acknowledgment of the overwhelming support from the community underscores the impact of Bidemi's fight and character.

Community and Family Mourning

The loss of Bidemi Aluko-Olaseni is profoundly felt by her family, friends, and a broad spectrum of supporters within and beyond the sports community. Her brother's announcement highlighted the family's appreciation for the solidarity and compassion extended to them during Bidemi's illness.

As someone who stood at the intersection of sports excellence and personal courage, Bidemi's departure leaves a void in the hearts of many. Her family, now preparing for her final rites, has promised to share details of the burial arrangements, inviting the community to pay their respects.