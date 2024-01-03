en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Germany

Biathlon World Cup at Oberhof Delayed Due to Weather; French Athletes Demoted

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:18 am EST
Biathlon World Cup at Oberhof Delayed Due to Weather; French Athletes Demoted

Unfavorable weather conditions have led to a one-day delay in the biathlon World Cup events at the German venue of Oberhof. The International Biathlon Union (IBU) made the announcement on Wednesday, attributing the decision to the warm weather, rain, and strong winds expected on the originally scheduled starting day. The change in schedule is designed to ensure better weather conditions for the events, providing a fair and safe environment for competitors.

Moving from Thursday to Friday

The men’s and women’s sprint races, originally slated for Thursday, will now take place on Friday. This decision comes from the organizers’ concern that the course might not hold up till Sunday under the expected continuous rain, prompting the decision to shorten the competitions by a day. Despite the adverse weather, there is currently enough snow on the Thuringian heights, thanks to a modern snowmaking concept with a depot for oversummering up to 15,000 cubic meters.

French Athletes Demoted

In another development, three French athletes have been relegated to the second-tier IBU Cup following their recent performances. Chloé Chevalier and Gilonne Guigonnat, who contracted the coronavirus and couldn’t keep up with training, were among the demoted. Émilien Claude, who had a promising start to the season with a tenth-place finish in the individual event, could not maintain his performance and was not promoted to the World Cup team.

French Team’s Future Plans

The French team director, Stéphane Bouthiaux, revealed that no men from the IBU Cup would be promoted to the French World Cup team. The decision on whether to fill the quota in Ruhpolding will be made in the second week of January. This development further emphasizes the tough competition and the high performance standards required in biathlon events.

0
Germany Sports Weather
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Electric Vehicle Tires Market Set for Unprecedented Growth, Fueled by E-Mobility Focus and Carbon Emission Regulations

By Wojciech Zylm

Revolutionizing Lettuce Production: Rheinlandgemüse Hydro & Co.'s Hydroponic Greenhouse

By Wojciech Zylm

Pfalzmarkt eG: Navigating Market Challenges and Prioritizing Sustainability

By Wojciech Zylm

EU's Zero-emission Public Transport Vision: Challenges and the Road Ahead

By Wojciech Zylm

Stone Group and REDNET Rise to IBM Platinum Partner Status ...
@Business · 25 mins
Stone Group and REDNET Rise to IBM Platinum Partner Status ...
heart comment 0
Salzgitter Group Completes Key Modernization in Drive for Low CO2 Steel Production

By Wojciech Zylm

Salzgitter Group Completes Key Modernization in Drive for Low CO2 Steel Production
German Refugee Accommodation Reaches Capacity: An In-depth Look into the Crisis

By Olalekan Adigun

German Refugee Accommodation Reaches Capacity: An In-depth Look into the Crisis
Germany’s Unemployment Sees Lesser Increase Than Expected, Reflecting Labour Market Resilience

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Germany's Unemployment Sees Lesser Increase Than Expected, Reflecting Labour Market Resilience
Lower Saxony Supports Sustainable Transformation of Continental Brake Plant

By Wojciech Zylm

Lower Saxony Supports Sustainable Transformation of Continental Brake Plant
Latest Headlines
World News
Newton R. Russell: A Legacy of Public Service and Pension Reform
11 seconds
Newton R. Russell: A Legacy of Public Service and Pension Reform
Jeremy Lin Leads New Taipei Kings to Victory in EASL Tournament
42 seconds
Jeremy Lin Leads New Taipei Kings to Victory in EASL Tournament
James Cook: A Pivotal Figure in the NFL Season Gearing Up for Week 18
1 min
James Cook: A Pivotal Figure in the NFL Season Gearing Up for Week 18
HMS Agincourt: A Submarine's Name Sparks Controversy Amid Surveillance Law Changes
1 min
HMS Agincourt: A Submarine's Name Sparks Controversy Amid Surveillance Law Changes
House Majority Whip Tom Emmer Publicly Endorses Trump for 2024 Presidential Campaign
1 min
House Majority Whip Tom Emmer Publicly Endorses Trump for 2024 Presidential Campaign
Somalia Demands Apology from IGAD amid Tensions with Ethiopia
2 mins
Somalia Demands Apology from IGAD amid Tensions with Ethiopia
Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women: A Clash of Rivals in Women's Super Smash
2 mins
Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women: A Clash of Rivals in Women's Super Smash
British Columbia Gears Up for Critical 2024 Provincial Election
2 mins
British Columbia Gears Up for Critical 2024 Provincial Election
State Department Press Briefing Reinforces Commitment to Diplomacy and Democratic Values
3 mins
State Department Press Briefing Reinforces Commitment to Diplomacy and Democratic Values
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
9 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app