Biathlon World Cup at Oberhof Delayed Due to Weather; French Athletes Demoted

Unfavorable weather conditions have led to a one-day delay in the biathlon World Cup events at the German venue of Oberhof. The International Biathlon Union (IBU) made the announcement on Wednesday, attributing the decision to the warm weather, rain, and strong winds expected on the originally scheduled starting day. The change in schedule is designed to ensure better weather conditions for the events, providing a fair and safe environment for competitors.

Moving from Thursday to Friday

The men’s and women’s sprint races, originally slated for Thursday, will now take place on Friday. This decision comes from the organizers’ concern that the course might not hold up till Sunday under the expected continuous rain, prompting the decision to shorten the competitions by a day. Despite the adverse weather, there is currently enough snow on the Thuringian heights, thanks to a modern snowmaking concept with a depot for oversummering up to 15,000 cubic meters.

French Athletes Demoted

In another development, three French athletes have been relegated to the second-tier IBU Cup following their recent performances. Chloé Chevalier and Gilonne Guigonnat, who contracted the coronavirus and couldn’t keep up with training, were among the demoted. Émilien Claude, who had a promising start to the season with a tenth-place finish in the individual event, could not maintain his performance and was not promoted to the World Cup team.

French Team’s Future Plans

The French team director, Stéphane Bouthiaux, revealed that no men from the IBU Cup would be promoted to the French World Cup team. The decision on whether to fill the quota in Ruhpolding will be made in the second week of January. This development further emphasizes the tough competition and the high performance standards required in biathlon events.