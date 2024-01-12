en English
India

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Marks Triumphant Return To First-Class Cricket with Five-Wicket Haul

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:07 am EST
Veteran Indian cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar made an emphatic return to first-class cricket, showcasing outstanding bowling skills in a Ranji Trophy match. His five-wicket haul, marked by precision and skill, served as a potent reminder of his value to the sport and breathed new life into Uttar Pradesh’s match against Bengal.

A Triumphant Return

Bhuvneshwar’s return to first-class cricket was nothing short of remarkable. His figures of 5/25 in 13 overs, with three maidens, helped restrict Bengal to 82/5, positioning Uttar Pradesh in a strong spot. The 33-year-old cricketer’s performance comes after a significant hiatus, with his last Test match played in January 2018 against South Africa.

Toppling Titans

During his exceptional spell, Bhuvneshwar claimed the wickets of five key Bengal batsmen – Sourav Paul, Sudip Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, captain Manoj Tiwary, and Abhishek Porel. Gharami and Paul were dismissed in quick succession, falling in merely three balls. Majumdar, Tiwary, and Porel were all sent back to the pavilion during Bhuvneshwar’s bowling tour de force.

Undiminished Skill and Determination

At the age of 33, Bhuvneshwar’s performance signifies a strong comeback in the longer format of the game, demonstrating his undiminished skill and value to the team. His performance has left a significant impact on the match, stirring excitement among fans who are eager to see him in the Indian Test team. Reflecting the spirit of a true sportsman, Bhuvneshwar expressed his focus on enjoying the cricket left in him without dwelling on his international comeback.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

