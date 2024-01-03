en English
Business

Bhathal Family Acquires Portland Thorns for Record $63 Million

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:29 pm EST
The Bhathal family, known for their notable presence in the sports industry and real estate, has acquired the three-time NWSL champion Portland Thorns in a record $63 million deal. The Thorns’ previous owner, Merritt Paulson and Peregrine Sports, have sold the team following a tumultuous period marked by scandals involving the team’s former coach, Paul Riley.

A New Era for Portland Thorns

Lisa Bhathal Merage and RAJ Sports have assumed the controlling ownership of the Thorns, marking a new era for the team. Lisa, a seasoned sports and real estate operator, will be the controlling owner and NWSL governor of the Thorns, while her brother Alex will act as the alternate governor. The sale, approved by the NWSL board of governors, signifies a significant shift in the team’s leadership and direction.

Bhathal Family’s Sports Legacy

The Bhathal family’s foray into sports team ownership is a notable American Dream story. Their history in the sports industry, including ownership stakes in the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, and their roots in the swimwear business through Raj Manufacturing, establish their strong foothold in the industry. Their investment firm, Revitate, focuses on sports, real estate, and consumer brands.

Continued Commitment to the Thorns

The Thorns will continue playing at Providence Park, with the Bhathals committing to maintain much of the team’s back-end infrastructure. The new owners have agreed to keep the Thorns at Providence Park through 2035, and they have plans to build a dedicated, first-class women’s soccer-specific training facility by 2025. The Rose City Riveters, a Thorns fan group, have expressed relief and optimism about the future under new leadership.

Business Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

