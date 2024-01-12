en English
India

Bhaichung Bhutia on India’s Football Prospects and Olympic Ambitions

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:59 am EST
The world of Indian football stirred as Bhaichung Bhutia, the former captain of India’s national team, shared his measured optimism for the team’s prospects in the upcoming tournament. Bhutia, currently involved in the Masterclass programme by Orchids School, conveyed the importance of securing a positive outcome against Australia for the team’s momentum.

A Team Hobbled by Injuries

However, Bhutia also acknowledged potential stumbling blocks. Notably, key players Ashique Kuruniyan, Jeakson Singh, and Anwar Ali are sidelined due to injuries. He singled out Kuruniyan’s absence as a major disadvantage, attributing it to the player’s versatility, strength, and skill.

The Pivotal Role of Sunil Chhetri

Despite these challenges, Bhutia remains hopeful, largely due to the presence of Sunil Chhetri, the team’s charismatic captain. Chhetri’s goal-scoring prowess is vital for India’s prospects, with Bhutia referring to him as India’s best bet for scoring goals. However, the former captain also hinted at the urgency of finding more players of Chhetri’s caliber, given the advancing age of the current captain.

A Nod to Coach Igor Stimac

Bhutia commended head coach Igor Stimac for maintaining the team’s preparedness and morale. His guidance will be pivotal in navigating the team through the upcoming tournament.

Looking Ahead to the Olympics

As a member of the sports ministry’s Mission Olympic Cell, Bhutia expressed a bold projection for India’s performance at the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games. He believes a strong showing here could significantly influence India’s performance at the Paris Olympics later this year. Bhutia cited India’s commitment to nurturing athletes through the Mission Olympic programme and voiced hope for improving upon India’s medal tally from the Tokyo Olympics.

He pointed to Neeraj Chopra’s gold medal in javelin at the Tokyo Olympics as an example and anticipates that India could secure more gold medals in Paris. As the nation’s eyes turn towards the upcoming tournaments, the words of Bhutia, a seasoned veteran, offer a lens into the opportunities and challenges facing Indian football and athletics.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

