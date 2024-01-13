Beyond the Game: The Four Musketeers’ Journey with the Detroit Lions

On an ordinary game day at Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions, the people who set the stage for the spectacle are often overlooked. Among them are the Four Musketeers, a unique quartet of part-time game day staff members, who have become an integral part of the Lions’ family. These include retired teacher Art Wahl, Scott Kelsey, Paul Mrozinski, and Dave Cook, who have steadfastly served the Lions for over three decades, witnessing the team’s highs and lows from a vantage point few can claim.

Art Wahl: The Voice of the Lions

Art Wahl, a figure of constant presence in the Lions’ organization, has worked with the team for 31 years. Entrusted with the task of player introductions before the games, his booming voice has become synonymous with the commencement of the Lions’ on-field battles. His bond with the Lions extends beyond the professional realm, echoed in his close friendship with fellow staff members.

The Four Musketeers: Beyond the Game

Together with Scott Kelsey, Paul Mrozinski, and Dave Cook, Wahl forms a close-knit group fondly known as the Four Musketeers. Their camaraderie extends beyond their work, forged through shared experiences and a deep-rooted passion for the team. They have been first-hand witnesses to the significant changes within the Lions’ organization, notably the arrival of Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell. This new leadership has brought about a positive shift in team morale and unity, which the Musketeers have observed closely.

Witnesses to History

From preventing an eagle from getting entangled in a net during a game to being privy to memorable moments like Barry Sanders reaching 2,000 rushing yards, their anecdotes form a unique tapestry of the Lions’ history. As lifelong fans, the current success of the Lions, culminating in their first home playoff game in 30 years, brings them immense joy. Yet, it is not just the victories they cherish. The shared sorrows, the struggles, and the journey of the team also form a part of their connection with the Lions.

The story of the Four Musketeers sheds light on the unseen heroes of game day, the ordinary individuals whose contributions are essential to the functioning of the team. Their experiences, intertwined with the Lion’s journey, reflect the human element at the heart of sports, making them more than just spectators of the game.