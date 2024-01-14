Beyond Tennis: How to Enhance Your Australian Open Experience

The Australian Open, fondly referred to as the ‘Happy Slam’, serves as the opening act to the Grand Slam season. Set in the vibrant city of Melbourne, the event draws tennis lovers from around the globe. Yet, the allure of the Australian Open extends beyond the tennis courts, spilling over into the city and its picturesque Victorian countryside.

Here, in this sports-loving city, visitors can partake in a range of activities and experiences that promise to enrich their vacation, especially for families.

Immerse Yourself in Australia’s Sporting Culture

A trip to Melbourne presents a unique opportunity to venture behind the scenes of world-class sporting venues. Guided tours of the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the Grand Prix Circuit at Albert Park Lake, Melbourne Park (the home turf of the Australian Open), the Flemington Race Course, and the Marvel Stadium promise to offer fascinating insights into Australia’s rich sporting history.

Cruise to Seal Rocks

The Phillip Island cruise to Seal Rocks is another must-do activity. The 2.5-hour journey across the Bass Strait presents panoramic views and the opportunity to witness one of Australia’s largest colonies of fur seals in their natural habitat. These playful creatures, seen up close, offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Witness the Penguin Parade

Summerland Beach on Phillip Island offers another unforgettable wildlife experience. Every evening, the world’s smallest penguins, known as the Little Penguins, waddle ashore in what is known as the Penguin Parade. Various viewing options, including general viewing grandstands and an underground glass enclosure, offer visitors a chance to experience this natural phenomenon up close.

