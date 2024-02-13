Between the Hedges Season 2: Unleashing New Stories from the World of TT Racing

Get ready for the roaring engines and heart-pounding stories as the award-winning series 'Between the Hedges' returns for its second season on the Isle of Man TT Races' streaming platform, TT+, and YouTube. Starting from 14th February, the 8-part series promises an adrenaline-fueled deep dive into the world of TT racing.

Season 2: Unleashing New Stories

After the resounding success of the first season, which garnered critical acclaim and an award for Best Original Content from the SportsPro media group, 'Between the Hedges' is back with more riveting tales from the iconic TT event. This time around, the series features interviews with famous faces who will discuss a range of topics, including the greatest comebacks, natural talent versus full factory status, and the possibility of a new 'King of the Mountain' in 2024.

Free and Accessible for All

In an effort to make the series accessible to a wider audience, Season 2 of 'Between the Hedges' will be available for free on TT+'s streaming platform. The entire season will be released at 7 pm GMT on 14th February, allowing fans to binge-watch their favorite episodes. Additionally, episodes will go live on the Isle of Man TT Races' official YouTube channel on a weekly basis, starting from the same date and time.

Building on a Solid Foundation

Season 1 of 'Between the Hedges' received overwhelming support from fans and critics alike, with over 2,000,000 streams. Building on this solid foundation, the creators of the series have worked tirelessly to ensure that Season 2 delivers the same level of excitement and engagement. By focusing on the human element behind the high-speed races, 'Between the Hedges' offers a unique perspective on the world of TT racing.

As we gear up for the highly anticipated second season of 'Between the Hedges', fans can look forward to more captivating stories from the world of TT racing. With its focus on the human element and its commitment to delivering high-quality content, 'Between the Hedges' is set to become a staple for fans of motorsports and storytelling alike.

