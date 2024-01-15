en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Beth Mead Unhurt in Arsenal’s FA Cup Victory Over Watford

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:11 am EST
Beth Mead Unhurt in Arsenal’s FA Cup Victory Over Watford

The Adobe Women’s FA Cup match between Arsenal and Watford ended on a note of relief as England forward Beth Mead was confirmed unhurt after a scare towards the end of the game. Mead, who had returned to the pitch in October after an 11-month hiatus due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, fell in the final stages of the match, sparking concern among fans and teammates. However, these fears were put to rest when Mead was spotted walking on the pitch after the final whistle.

Arsenal’s Dominant Victory

The match, which saw Arsenal take a substantial 5-1 victory, was marked by early goals from Alessia Russo and Lia Walti. The win allowed Arsenal Women to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup, a notable achievement. Arsenal’s dominance was evident throughout the game, with the team showcasing excellent attacking football, as praised by their manager, Jonas Eidevall.

Eidevall’s Praise and Forward Thoughts

Despite the resounding win, Eidevall noted the team could have scored more goals earlier in the game. In his post-match remarks, the manager expressed satisfaction with how his team controlled the game but emphasized the need for ongoing development. This sentiment is particularly crucial as Arsenal now shifts its focus towards their upcoming Barclays Women’s Super League match against Everton.

Onward to New Challenges

As the dust settles on the FA Cup match, Arsenal is already looking forward to their next challenge, a testament to their commitment to continual improvement. The team’s resilience, as demonstrated by their unwavering performance and Mead’s determination despite her recent scare, bodes well for their upcoming games. The world watches as this dynamic team prepares to take on their next adversaries.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
9 seconds ago
Rangers Captain Tavernier Reflects on Europa League Final Defeat
It’s been over 18 months since the Europa League final, but for Rangers captain James Tavernier, the feeling of defeat remains fresh. He recently opened up about the painful loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in a penalty shootout, revealing that he hasn’t rewatched the match since that fateful day in Seville. The Tactical Approach During the
Rangers Captain Tavernier Reflects on Europa League Final Defeat
Sebastian Ofner: From World No. 193 to 37 - A Tale of Determination and Resilience
2 mins ago
Sebastian Ofner: From World No. 193 to 37 - A Tale of Determination and Resilience
5150 Triathlon CamSur: A Triumphant Return to the Ironman Calendar
2 mins ago
5150 Triathlon CamSur: A Triumphant Return to the Ironman Calendar
Innovation on Ice: Fibreglass Mesh Solves Cracking Issue at Saskatoon's Speed Skating Oval
31 seconds ago
Innovation on Ice: Fibreglass Mesh Solves Cracking Issue at Saskatoon's Speed Skating Oval
Filipino Boxers Train for Paris Olympics Qualifier: An Intense Road to Glory
48 seconds ago
Filipino Boxers Train for Paris Olympics Qualifier: An Intense Road to Glory
Oakland Soccer Coaches Tackle Mental Health Crisis Among Youth Athletes
51 seconds ago
Oakland Soccer Coaches Tackle Mental Health Crisis Among Youth Athletes
Latest Headlines
World News
Rangers Captain Tavernier Reflects on Europa League Final Defeat
10 seconds
Rangers Captain Tavernier Reflects on Europa League Final Defeat
Innovation on Ice: Fibreglass Mesh Solves Cracking Issue at Saskatoon's Speed Skating Oval
32 seconds
Innovation on Ice: Fibreglass Mesh Solves Cracking Issue at Saskatoon's Speed Skating Oval
Filipino Boxers Train for Paris Olympics Qualifier: An Intense Road to Glory
49 seconds
Filipino Boxers Train for Paris Olympics Qualifier: An Intense Road to Glory
Oakland Soccer Coaches Tackle Mental Health Crisis Among Youth Athletes
52 seconds
Oakland Soccer Coaches Tackle Mental Health Crisis Among Youth Athletes
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump Leads, Haley and DeSantis Vie for Second
55 seconds
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump Leads, Haley and DeSantis Vie for Second
U.S. Constitution and Political Crises: A Thorough Critique and Counterargument
1 min
U.S. Constitution and Political Crises: A Thorough Critique and Counterargument
Sebastian Ofner: From World No. 193 to 37 - A Tale of Determination and Resilience
2 mins
Sebastian Ofner: From World No. 193 to 37 - A Tale of Determination and Resilience
Bob Brunkhorst Declares Candidacy for Bremer County Board of Supervisors
2 mins
Bob Brunkhorst Declares Candidacy for Bremer County Board of Supervisors
5150 Triathlon CamSur: A Triumphant Return to the Ironman Calendar
2 mins
5150 Triathlon CamSur: A Triumphant Return to the Ironman Calendar
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
3 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
8 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
31 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app