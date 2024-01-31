Bestia 666 Parts Ways with NWA, Set to Continue Wrestling with The Crash

Bestia 666, the seasoned professional wrestler, has officially announced his separation from the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). In a heartfelt expression, he extended his gratitude towards Billy Corgan and the entire NWA team, appreciating the unique opportunities that came his way during his tenure.

La Rebelion's Legacy

Bestia 666, in tandem with his tag team partner Mecha Wolf, carved a niche for themselves in the NWA as La Rebelion. Their spectacular performances led them to a two-time reign as the NWA World Tag Team Champions. They initially clinched the titles for 286 days, starting on August 29, 2021, and later held them for an impressive 364 days beginning on August 27, 2022. La Rebelion's thrilling matches have been the highlight of the NWA's tag team division, making Bestia's departure a significant blow.

Bestia 666's Future Endeavors

Post-NWA, Bestia 666 sets his sights on continuing his wrestling career with The Crash lucha libre promotion based in Tijuana. At this point, no further information is available about his potential engagements elsewhere. Meanwhile, his former teammate Mecha Wolf is all set to make waves in the main event of an upcoming AAA event. He will team up with Chessman against Alberto del Rio and Hijo del Vikingo. Apart from wrestling, Mecha Wolf will continue his artistic ventures with his music band, Monster Wolf.

The NWA Journey

Bestia 666's alliance with the National Wrestling Alliance began in 2021. His announcement came as a surprise to many, considering his last match for the NWA was at their Samhain pay-per-view event in October. During his time in the NWA, he forged a strong partnership with Mecha Wolf, leading to their joint triumph as the NWA World Tag Team Champions on two distinct occasions. His departure marks the end of an extraordinary chapter with the NWA, leaving a lasting legacy behind.