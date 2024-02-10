Bernard Sang Triumphs at 2024 Lagos City Marathon

In a breathtaking display of endurance and determination, Kenyan runner Bernard Sang conquered the 2024 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon with a winning time of 2 hours, 16 minutes, and 49 seconds.

The triumphant Sang claimed the top prize of $50,000, adding to an impressive showing by East African athletes in the 42-kilometer race.

A Race Dominated by East African Talent

The Lagos City Marathon, now in its 9th edition, saw about 80 elite competitors take to the starting line at the National Stadium in Surulere. From the early stages, it was evident that the race would be a fierce battle between talented runners from East Africa. Kenyan athletes had previously dominated the event, winning in 2016, 2017, 2020, and 2021.

Sang's victory continued this trend, as he was joined on the podium by fellow Kenyans Simon Cheprot and Edwin Kiptoo. Cheprot finished second with a time of 2:17:18, earning himself $40,000 in prize money. Kiptoo followed closely behind, clocking in at 2:17:32 to claim the third spot and a $30,000 cash prize.

Women's Category and First Nigerian Finisher

The women's race was equally captivating, with Ethiopian Kebene Chala securing her place as the first female to cross the finish line. She completed the course in 2:43:32, securing the top prize of $50,000. In the men's and women's categories, the winners qualified for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Shehu Muazu made history as the first Nigerian to finish the race, earning himself a N1 million cash prize. This achievement marked a significant milestone for Nigerian athletes in the highly competitive international event.

A Journey from Surulere to Victoria Island

The Lagos City Marathon began at 5 a.m. and saw participants navigating a challenging course that started at the National Stadium in Surulere. Runners weaved their way through the vibrant city, ultimately reaching the finish line at Eko Atlantic City in Victoria Island.

In anticipation of the annual event, the Lagos State Government issued a traffic advisory through the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi. The advisory aimed to accommodate the influx of participants and spectators, ensuring a smooth and safe experience for all involved.

As the sun set over Eko Atlantic City, Bernard Sang and his fellow competitors reveled in their accomplishments, their bodies weary but their spirits soaring. The 2024 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon had once again demonstrated the indomitable human spirit, as well as the passion and dedication of the athletes who pushed themselves to the limit.

In the words of Sang, "Today's victory is a testament to the hard work and commitment that I've put into my training. I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to representing my country at the Paris 2024 Olympics."