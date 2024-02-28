Bernard Hopkins Recalls Boxing's Most Unforgettable KOs: Hatton, Canelo, and Pettway's Historic Punches

Bernard Hopkins, an iconic figure in boxing, has had a ringside seat to some of the sport's most memorable knockouts, but it's Ricky Hatton's 2007 victory and Vincent Pettway's 1995 win that stand out to him most. Despite witnessing Canelo Alvarez's stunning knockout of Amir Khan in 2016, Hopkins points to these earlier moments as the pinnacle of boxing drama. His reflections not only highlight the sheer power and skill involved in these knockouts but also underscore his concern for the fighters' well-being in the aftermath of such powerful blows.

Iconic Moments in Boxing History

Hopkins' career spanned over three decades, during which he witnessed countless memorable moments. However, two knockouts remain vividly etched in his memory. The first is Ricky Hatton's 2007 victory over Jose Luis Castillo, where Hatton delivered a devastating left hook to the liver, securing a sensational win. The second, and perhaps the most incredible knockout Hopkins has ever seen, was Vincent Pettway's victory over Simon Brown in 1995. Pettway's lethal left hook left Brown concussed, a moment so shocking it continued to throw punches while on the canvas.

The Dangerous Beauty of Knockouts

While these knockouts stand as testament to the fighters' skill and the electrifying nature of boxing, Hopkins' reflections bring to light the darker side of these victories. The immediate concern for a fighter's health following a severe knockout reflects the sport's inherent risks. Hopkins' own experience and his observations from ringside offer a unique perspective on the physical and emotional toll these moments can take on athletes.

Reflecting on the Sport's Evolution

Looking back on these iconic knockouts, Hopkins' insights not only celebrate the unforgettable moments in boxing but also prompt a reflection on how the sport has evolved in terms of athlete safety and technical skill. As boxing continues to captivate fans worldwide, the stories of fighters like Hatton, Pettway, and their memorable victories serve as reminders of the sport's enduring legacy and the constant balancing act between triumph and safety.