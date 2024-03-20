Bermudian Karen Smith Triumphs at Ironman 70.3 Puerto Rico, Eyes Ironman Canada Victory

Karen Smith, a Bermudian triathlete, showcased remarkable prowess by clinching an overwhelming victory in her age group at the Ironman 70.3 Puerto Rico, outpacing her nearest contender by nearly 30 minutes. Smith's performance not only highlighted her dominance in the female 55-59 division but also underscored her ambitious goal of securing a spot at the Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii, by focusing on the upcoming Ironman event in Canada.

Advertisment

Unmatched Performance in Puerto Rico

Smith's triumph in Puerto Rico was a testament to her exceptional athleticism and strategic race management. With a total time of 5hr 10min 48sec, she outshone her competitors, finishing seventh among all female participants and 85th overall out of 702 competitors. Her race commenced with a strong 32min 47sec swim, followed by a commanding bike course time of 2:41:41, and concluded with a steady 1:48:37 run. This victory not only reaffirmed Smith's position as a formidable athlete in her division but also earned her an automatic qualification for the 70.3 World Championships in New Zealand.

Strategic Focus on Future Goals

Advertisment

Despite qualifying for the World Championships, Smith has set her sights on a more significant challenge - the Ironman Canada Penticton event. Her decision to bypass the opportunity in New Zealand stems from logistical considerations and a focused ambition to compete in Kona, Hawaii, a place she describes as the spiritual home of the sport. Smith's history of success, including a championship win and several top finishes at the world championship level, fuels her confidence in her strategic choice and her preparation for the summer event.

Bermudian Pride on the Global Stage

Smith's victory in Puerto Rico was not the only cause for celebration among the Bermudian triathlon community. Compatriot Panzy Olander also made her mark by finishing sixth in the female 30-34 division during her first 70.3 Ironman event. Both athletes' performances have spotlighted Bermuda's growing influence in the world of triathlon, inspiring their peers and aspiring athletes in their homeland.

As Karen Smith looks ahead to the Ironman Canada Penticton event, her journey remains a beacon of dedication and excellence within the triathlon community. While the path to Kona is fraught with challenges, Smith's resolve and strategic focus suggest that her ambitions are well within reach, promising an exciting chapter in her illustrious career.