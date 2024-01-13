Bermudian Erica Hawley and American Colin Cernick Triumph in BF&M 10K Run

In a spectacular display of endurance and tenacity, the BF&M Bermuda 10K Run witnessed the triumph of Bermudian Erica Hawley in the women’s race and American Colin Cernick in the men’s category. The race, known for its challenging hilly terrain and windy conditions, was the second event in the 3-day Chubb Bermuda Triangle Challenge.

Erica Hawley’s Dominance

Erica Hawley, a professional triathlete, marked her debut in the 10K race with a stunning victory. Clocking a time of 37 minutes and 39 seconds, she led the race from start to finish, creating a significant gap between herself and her competitors. Despite the challenging climb up Palmetto Hill towards the end of the race, Hawley’s robust pace was undeterred. This victory brought immense joy to Hawley, who expressed delight at winning her first attempt at the BF&M 10K women’s race.

Podium Dominated by Local Runners

The podium was largely occupied by local runners, with Gayle Lindsay securing a third-place finish with a time of 39:53. American runner Amy Piccolo, who had just won the Butterfield Mile the previous night, managed to secure the second position in her first 10K race, finishing in 39:14.

Men’s Race: A Close Finish

In the men’s category, Dage Minors, shortly after winning the Butterfield Mile men’s title, clinched the second place with a time of 32:27. However, it was American Colin Cernick who stole the limelight by winning the men’s race in his debut, finishing in 32:13. The third position was taken by another American runner, Marcel Aubry, who completed the race in 32:57, adding to his achievement as the runner-up in the Butterfield Mile.