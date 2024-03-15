Bermuda's Largest Wushu Team Targets Medals at Phoenix Nationals in Arizona

Bermuda Sanshou Association president Garon Wilkinson has announced high expectations for the island's largest delegation set to compete at the Phoenix Wushu Nationals in Arizona. Representing Bermuda are sanda athletes Krista Dyer, Kallan Todd, Quennel Robinson, Enzi Johnston, Muryah Swan, Geraldine Sidders, Tristan Robinson, and Jonathan Trott, with Kaelin Cox competing in taolu. The event promises to be a pivotal moment for Bermuda's growing reputation in the martial arts world.

Preparation and Expectations

Wilkinson's confidence in the team's preparation underscores the dedication and hard work of the athletes. With a mix of seasoned competitors and newcomers, Bermuda's team is poised for success. Dyer, a silver medalist at the World Wushu Championships, and Cox, a previous gold medalist at the Phoenix Wushu Nationals, are among the ones to watch. This event serves as a critical stepping stone, especially for Cox, who will be competing in the modern wushu southern staff event for the first time.

Rivalries and Rematches

The competition is not just about individual glory but also about national pride. Bermuda's athletes are set to renew rivalries, particularly with competitors from Benny Meng’s Wing Chun School. These matchups are not just tests of skill but also of strategy and mental fortitude. The anticipation of rematches adds an exciting layer to the competition, with Bermuda looking to make a statement against seasoned opponents.

Looking Ahead

The Phoenix Wushu Nationals are more than just a competition; they are a vital preparation for the upcoming Pan American Wushu Championships. With the support of coaches Cyril Whitter, Che Beane, and Wilkinson, along with sanda judges Dwayne Cox and Nolette Webb, Bermuda's team is well-equipped for success. The experience gained here will be invaluable, setting the stage for future achievements and the continued growth of Wushu in Bermuda.