Bermuda

Bermuda’s Erica Hawley Triumphs in BF&M 10K Race, Sets Sights on Paris Olympics

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:14 am EST
On January 13, Bermuda’s professional triathlete, Erica Hawley, etched her name in the annals of the Chubb Bermuda Triangle Challenge Series by clinching the top spot in the BF&M 10K Race. Despite the formidable windy conditions, Hawley led the race from the start and crossed the finish line in 37 minutes and 39 seconds, securing a notable ninth position overall.

A Seasoned Competitor

Erica Hawley is no stranger to the world of competitive sports. Her journey has seen her compete in prestigious events such as the Commonwealth Games and Pan American Games. The year 2023 witnessed Hawley’s meteoric rise as she embarked on a series of successful endeavors. The most notable of these was her triumphant first professional victory at the Americas Triathlon Cup in Montreal.

Not Just a Victory, But a Series of Achievements

In addition to her victory in Montreal, Hawley secured a commendable third-place finish at the World Triathlon Cup race in South Korea and a fourth-place finish at the Pan American Games in Chile. Each of these accomplishments further underscores her prowess as a top-tier athlete and cements her position in the global triathlon arena.

Upcoming Challenges and Aims

Following her recent victory, Hawley has set her sights on the ultimate sporting event – the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris. With her track record of determination and consistent performance, Hawley stands a strong chance of qualifying for this prestigious competition.

Trailing Hawley in the BF&M 10K Race were American Amy Piccolo, who clinched the second position among female participants and finished thirteenth overall, and local runner Gayle Lindsay, who secured the third-fastest female time and a fifteenth-place finish overall.

0
Bermuda Olympics Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

