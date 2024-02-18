Bermuda's 14-Year-Old Motorcycle Racing Prodigy Aeziah Divine Set to Debut in the R&G British Talent Cup Moto3 Class

In the high-octane world of motorcycle racing, a new star is on the rise, hailing from the picturesque island of Bermuda. Aeziah Divine, a 14-year-old prodigy on two wheels, has inked a deal with the championship-winning team, Microlise Cresswell Racing, setting the stage for an electrifying debut in the R&G British Talent Cup Moto3 class for the 2024 season. Divine, with dreams as vast as the ocean surrounding his homeland, is gearing up to leave tire tracks on some of Europe's most revered circuits, including the likes of Silverstone, Brands Hatch, Donington, and Oulton Park.

A Leap into the Limelight

For Divine, this isn't merely a step up in competition; it's a giant leap into a world that many young racers dream of but few attain. Competing as part of a five-rider lineup, Divine will test his mettle aboard the formidable Honda NSF250R motorcycle, a machine that has become synonymous with the development of emerging talent in the sport. "I'm beyond excited to start the season with Microlise Cresswell Racing," Divine shared, his anticipation palpable. "Racing at these iconic circuits in the UK and Spain is a dream come true, and I'm eager to absorb everything this experience has to offer."

A Tradition of Excellence

Microlise Cresswell Racing stands as a beacon of opportunity for young talents like Divine. With a storied history of nurturing racers and propelling them to great heights, the team's commitment to developing the next generation of motorcycle champions is unwavering. "Aeziah represents the kind of raw talent and passion we look for in young racers," remarked a team spokesperson. "His dedication, coupled with our expertise, promises an exciting season ahead." As Divine prepares to make his mark, the search for sponsors continues, an essential step in ensuring that he can represent Bermuda with pride on the international stage.

Beyond the Track

The journey to the British Talent Cup is more than just a series of races; it's a testament to Divine's relentless pursuit of excellence and a reflection of the burgeoning motorcycle racing scene in Bermuda. As the island cheers on one of its own, Divine is not just racing for victories; he's racing to inspire a new generation of Bermudian riders to chase their dreams, no matter how distant they may seem. "This opportunity is bigger than me," Divine humbly states. "It's about showing that with hard work and perseverance, anyone from Bermuda can compete on the world stage."

As Aeziah Divine gears up to navigate the twists and turns of Europe's premier racing circuits, his debut in the R&G British Talent Cup Moto3 class is more than a personal milestone; it's a beacon of hope and a showcase of the raw talent emerging from the shores of Bermuda. With the backing of Microlise Cresswell Racing and the support of a nation, Divine is poised to turn heads, break barriers, and carve a path for future racers dreaming of global competition. The 2024 season awaits, and with it, the promise of breathtaking races, invaluable experiences, and the chance for Divine to etch his name in the annals of motorcycle racing history.