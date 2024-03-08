Bermuda to Host Historic Concurrent Sailing Events: 72nd Gold Cup & Inaugural Women's Match Racing

The Royal Bermuda Yacht Club (RBYC) is set to make history by hosting the 72nd Bermuda Gold Cup and the inaugural Women's World Match Racing Tour regatta concurrently from October 28 to November 3, 2024, on Hamilton Harbour. This groundbreaking decision marks the first time both a prestigious leg of the World Match Racing Tour and a women's match racing event will share the same waters, promising a week of intense and competitive sailing.

Unprecedented Dual Regatta

In an ambitious move, the RBYC has embraced the challenge of running two major sailing events simultaneously. John Corless, former RBYC commodore and Bermuda Gold Cup chairperson, expressed the club's enthusiasm for the double-header, highlighting the logistical efforts to accommodate both the open and women's match racing events. The addition of the women's event to the calendar, spurred by the World Match Racing Tour's initiative, aims to expand competitive opportunities for women at the highest sailing levels, as underscored by WMRT executive director James Pleasance.

Event Format and Expectations

The Bermuda Gold Cup will feature ten teams competing in a single group format, while the women's event will bring together eight of the world's top female match racing teams. Both competitions will utilize the 33-foot International One-Design (IOD) sloop, navigating through a series of rounds that include round robin, quarter-final, semi-final, petite final, and final rounds. The organizers have meticulously planned the event dates to precede the 37th America's Cup, capitalizing on the heightened sailing fervor expected around that time.

Historical Significance and Prize Money

The Bermuda Gold Cup, renowned for awarding the oldest trophy in one-design yacht competition, the King Edward VII Trophy, continues to build on its storied legacy. This year's inclusion of a women's event, also offering prize money, represents a significant milestone for sailing in Bermuda and for women's sports globally. The convergence of tradition and progress at this year's regatta sets a new precedent for sailing competitions worldwide.

As the Bermuda sailing community and fans around the globe anticipate the start of these concurrent events, the RBYC's innovative approach promises not only a thrilling spectacle but also a pivotal moment in the advancement of women's sailing. The 2024 Bermuda Gold Cup and Women's World Match Racing Tour regatta are poised to leave an indelible mark on the sport's history, showcasing the best of competitive sailing while championing gender equality on the high seas.