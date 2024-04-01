Bermuda Swimmers Shine at Carifta Aquatics Championships, Moore and Hupman Lead Medal Haul

Bermuda's young swimmers continued their impressive performance at the Carifta Aquatics Championships in Nassau, Bahamas, adding to their medal tally on the second night of finals. After securing five medals on the opening day, including two golds, the team's momentum showed no signs of slowing. Madelyn Moore and Logan Watson-Brown were among the standout performers, capturing gold in their respective events.

Advertisment

Golden Performances

Madelyn Moore, at 23, showcased her experience and skill by winning her second gold medal of the games in the women 18 and Over 50 metres butterfly, clocking in at 27.47 seconds. This victory followed her triumph in the 50 metres backstroke. Meanwhile, Logan Watson-Brown, aged 20, dominated the girls 18 & over 100 metres backstroke, finishing nearly four seconds ahead of her closest competitor.

Additional Medalists

Advertisment

Connor Hupman, after clinching gold on the first day, added two silver medals to his collection in the 200 metres freestyle and 100 metres backstroke. Katherine Wheddon and Elijah Daley also contributed to the team's success with silver and bronze medals in their respective events, highlighting the depth of talent within Bermuda's squad.

Team Bermuda's Prospects

The impressive medal haul by Bermuda's swimmers at the Carifta Aquatics Championships not only highlights the individual talents of Moore, Watson-Brown, and Hupman but also underscores the promising future of swimming in Bermuda. As the team prepares to return home, their achievements will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of swimmers in the island nation.