Bermuda Swimmers Eye Podium at Carifta Games, Bahamas: Coach Ben Smith Optimistic

Bermuda's swimming team, under the guidance of national coach Ben Smith, is poised for success at the upcoming Carifta Swimming Age Group Championships in the Bahamas. The team, which secured eight medals in last year's event, aims to replicate or surpass that achievement, buoyed by recent record-breaking performances and the inclusion of elite swimmers for the first time.

Building on Past Success

Last year's Carifta contingent set a high benchmark with eight medals, and Smith is confident that this year's team has the potential to achieve similar success. With swimmers across various age groups, including young talents like Rory Shepherd, Scarlett Spurling, and Dominic Wright, as well as seasoned competitor Madelyn Moore in the newly introduced 18 and over division, Bermuda's team is a blend of experience and budding talent. The recent national age-group records broken by Thomas Cechini and Brandon Adkins further bolster the team's morale and podium aspirations.

More Than Medals

While aiming for the podium, Smith emphasizes the importance of personal bests and the experience gained from competing at such a prestigious level. The inclusion of elite swimmers competing alongside the younger team members is expected to provide invaluable learning opportunities and inspiration. This mentorship aspect, combined with the competitive but supportive team dynamic, underscores Bermuda's holistic approach to the Carifta Games.

Team Unity and Preparation

The preparation for the Carifta Games has been meticulous, with Smith leveraging his extensive experience to ensure the team is ready physically and mentally. The unity fostered between swimmers from rival local clubs, Harbour and Sharks, epitomizes the national spirit and collective goal of excelling on the regional stage. With the Bahamas' upgraded facilities set to host the event, Bermuda's swimmers are ready to make a splash and possibly add to their medal tally.

As the Carifta Swimming Age Group Championships approach, Bermuda's team stands united in its quest for excellence. The combination of seasoned guidance, youthful talent, and the spirit of camaraderie positions Bermuda's swimmers as strong contenders. Their performance in the Bahamas will not only reflect their individual capabilities but also the strength of Bermuda's swimming community as a whole.