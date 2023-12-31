Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses

The year 2023 witnessed a significant shift in the Bermuda sports landscape, primarily marked by the absence of Dame Flora Duffy, the Olympic champion, due to a knee injury. Nevertheless, the void was filled by several other Bermudian athletes who grabbed the opportunity to shine on the global stage, delivering performances that reverberated beyond the island’s shores.

Conor White: A Rising Star

Conor White emerged as a prominent figure in Bermuda sports, securing the country’s tenth medal at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile. This was a strong comeback for Bermuda since Dame Flora Duffy’s bronze in 2015. The cyclist achieved a third-place finish in the time trial, adding a bronze to his growing tally of medals, which also includes accolades from the Central American and Caribbean Games and the Caribbean Championships.

Other Champions on the Track

Besides White, Jessica Lewis, a wheelchair sprinter, made her mark by winning the T53 100 meters at the Parapan Am Games. She did so in record time, securing her third gold in the event after previous victories in 2015 and 2019. Yushae DeSilva Andrade, a Boccia athlete, also enhanced her reputation by clinching silver at the Parapan Am Games. Her performance has set her up as a strong contender for a medal at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

Cricket and Football: A Year of Narrow Misses

Bermuda’s national teams endured a series of narrow defeats in their quests for international glory. The cricket team, under the guidance of coach Niraj Odedra and buoyed by Kamau Leverock’s MVP performance, fell just short of World Cup qualification after a defeat to Canada. Similarly, Bermuda’s football teams narrowly missed out on promotion in their respective leagues. Despite these setbacks, there was no shortage of determination and fight displayed by the athletes.

Beyond the field of play, the cricket community saw Jordan DeSilva retire as Somerset cricket captain, while the football community was plunged into mourning following the tragic loss of PHC Zebras captain Marco Warren in a road incident.