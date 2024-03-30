Bermuda Shines at Miami Pickleball Open: Chiappa and Furlan Clinch Gold, Eye National Championships

A Bermudian contingent marked its presence with triumph at the Chase APP Miami Pickleball Open, witnessing Sue Chiappa and Massi Furlan clinching gold, while Gavin Manders and Benjamin Jones secured silver, projecting Bermuda into the limelight of international pickleball.

Historic Win in Miami

During the four-day event at the Miami Beach Convention Centre, which attracted over 1,200 participants from around the globe, Bermuda's representation stood out. Sue Chiappa, teaming up with California's Massi Furlan, dominated the over-55 category at 3.5 level, securing a coveted gold for Bermuda. Their victory not only highlighted their exceptional skills but also ensured their qualification for the prestigious USA Pickleball National Championships in Arizona. Adding to the island's success, Gavin Manders and Benjamin Jones showcased their prowess in the 4.5+ division for the over-19 age group, bringing home a silver medal.

On the Brink of Bronze

Despite the festive atmosphere surrounding Bermuda's significant achievements, Mark Cordeiro experienced a series of near-misses, finishing just shy of the podium in three separate events. Competing in both men's categories with Eddie Anderson and a mixed event with Marina Anderson, Cordeiro's efforts, though falling short of medal glory, demonstrated the depth of talent within Bermuda's pickleball community. These performances underscore the competitive spirit and skill level that Bermuda brought to the international stage.

Future Prospects and Development

The tournament served as more than a competitive platform; for participants like Gavin Manders, it was an opportunity for growth, learning, and future planning. Manders, already envisioning his ascent within the sport, used the experience to mentor and guide Benjamin Jones, focusing on both their development and the broader promotion of pickleball in Bermuda. Danny Fox, Vice-President of the Pickleball Association Bermuda, lauded the team's performance, noting that their accomplishments in Miami reflect the burgeoning pickleball scene on the island and serve as an inspiration for future participants.

As the Bermudian contingent returns home, their achievements at the Miami Pickleball Open not only signify personal success but also herald a promising future for the sport in Bermuda. With eyes now set on the National Championships and beyond, the island's pickleball community is poised for further accolades and growth, cementing its place on the international stage.