Bermuda

Bermuda Junior Squash Championships: Young Talents Shine Bright

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 10:52 pm EST
Bermuda Junior Squash Championships: Young Talents Shine Bright

The Bermuda Squash Club recently culminated the Junior Squash Championships, illuminating the vast talent pool of the island’s youth. As many as 44 players convened to showcase their skill, vying for titles across several age divisions. These championships served as a crucial platform for identifying prospective talents for the upcoming Junior Caribbean Squash Championships.

Outstanding Performances

In an exceptional display of prowess, three young athletes, Mason Smith, Andrew Cox, and McKenna Kyme, each clinched two titles in their respective categories. Smith, a prodigy at the tender age of 10, outshone his competitor, George Qureshi, in both the under-11 and under-13 finals. Meanwhile, Cox demonstrated his squash mastery by prevailing in the boys under-17 and under-19 divisions, overpowering Eli Carpol. Kyme made her mark in the girls under-13 and under-15 categories, respectively.

Other Noteworthy Victories

Other notable performances included Owen Rosorea’s win in the boys under-15 category and his commendable third-place finish in the under-17, where he triumphed over his own brother, Ethan. Sophie Farrer emerged as the girls under-11 champion, and Rose Paulos topped the girls under-17, which was determined through a round-robin format due to the small number of competitors. Izzy White emerged victorious in the girls under-19 final against Gabrielle Turchiaro.

Significance of the Championships

Micah Franklin, the head of squash at the Bermuda Squash Association, emphasized the importance of the championships for identifying talents for the Caribbean Junior Championships. He expressed satisfaction with the players’ development and acknowledged the difficult decisions due to the limited selection spots. The tournament underscored a promising generation of players, with the boys under-17 division witnessing intense competition. Franklin mentioned the challenging yet rewarding task of choosing participants for the Caribbean Championships, and his plans to continue honing the young players’ skills in the forthcoming six months.

Bermuda Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

