Bermuda Dominates Carifta Aquatics: Hupman and Moore Lead Medal Haul in Bahamas

Bermuda's swimming team made waves at the Carifta Aquatics Championships in the Bahamas, with standout performances from Connor Hupman and Madelyn Moore leading the island to a significant medal haul. Hupman secured gold in the 13-14 boys 50 meters backstroke, while Moore dominated the girls 18 and over 50 meters backstroke, highlighting Bermuda's prowess in the pool.

Advertisment

Record-Breaking Swims

Connor Hupman's gold medal win was not just a victory but a personal triumph as he shaved 0.71 seconds off his previous best time, clocking in at 28.33 seconds. This impressive feat positioned him ahead of fellow Bermudian Ocean Van Loon and Luke Higgo of the Cayman Islands. Madelyn Moore, a seasoned competitor with a history of international representation, continued Bermuda's gold rush by being the only swimmer to break 30 seconds in her event, securing victory in 29.53 seconds and reinforcing Bermuda's dominance in backstroke events.

Emerging Talents and Team Strength

Bermuda's success extended beyond Hupman and Moore, with Logan Watson-Brown and Rory Shepherd also stepping onto the podium. Watson-Brown clinched silver in the girls 18 and over 50 meters backstroke, making it a Bermuda one-two, while Shepherd added to the medal tally with a bronze in the 11-12 boys 50 meter backstroke. These achievements underscore the depth of talent within Bermuda's swimming ranks and the bright future that lies ahead for the team.