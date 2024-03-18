Bermuda Cycling Triumph: Beauty and The Beasts Win KPMG Time-Trial, Conyers and White Take Top Honors

The KPMG Bermuda Junior Cycling Team Time-Trial witnessed an exhilarating victory by the team named Beauty and The Beasts, comprising Caitlin Conyers, Conor White, Darren Glassford, and Matt Boys. This victory, in the Open category with a lead time of 20mins 31sec, set the stage for the Bermuda Bicycle Association annual awards where Conyers and White were celebrated as cyclists of the year.

Dynamic Display of Talent

The competition saw Beauty and The Beasts outpace their closest rivals, the Gnosis/VT team, by more than 90 seconds. In the junior categories, the DKDZ team emerged as the top junior men's team, while the Bermuda Junior Cycling Ladies led in the junior women's category. Team Slipstream dominated the youth category, showcasing the depth of Bermuda's cycling talent across age groups.

Awards and Accolades

At the awards ceremony, Caitlin Conyers was named female cyclist of the year, a nod to her exceptional performance over the past 12 months, including a bronze at the Central American and Caribbean Games. Conor White received the male cyclist of the year award, celebrated for his domestic and international successes. The event also recognized rising stars such as Panzy Olander for most improved adult and Anabelle Miller as junior cyclist of the year, among others.

Bermuda's Cycling Prestige

Peter Dunne, president of the Bermuda Bicycle Association, reflected on Bermuda's impressive record at the Caribbean Road Cycling Championships, with the country now holding 104 medals since first competing in 2001. Dunne's comments underscored the commitment and hard work fueling Bermuda's cycling community, setting a high benchmark for future competitions.

This year's KPMG Bermuda Junior Cycling Team Time-Trial and the subsequent awards ceremony not only highlighted individual achievements but also celebrated the collective spirit and dedication within Bermuda's cycling community. As Bermuda continues to excel on both the regional and international stages, the future of cycling in the island nation looks brighter than ever, promising more thrilling competitions and inspiring performances.