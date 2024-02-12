Bermuda Cricket Team Stumbles in First World Cup Challenge League Warm-up Match

Bermuda's cricket team kicks off World Cup Challenge League preparations with a loss in India.

A Rocky Start: Bermuda's Cricket Team Falls Short in First Warm-up Match

The road to the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League play-off began on a sour note for Bermuda's national cricket team as they suffered a defeat in their first training camp match against Param Veer Cricket Academy in India. Playing on February 12, 2024, the team managed to score 136/9 in 28 overs, struggling to defend their total and ultimately losing the game.

Standout Performers: Scotland, Leverock, and Fray

Despite the disappointing team performance, some players stood out in the match. Marcus Scotland and Kamau Leverock each contributed 33 runs, while Terryn Fray added 31 runs to Bermuda's total. These individual efforts, however, were not enough to secure a win against their Indian opponents.

Absence of Key Players and the Need for Improvement

The Bermuda team was without six first-choice players due to visa issues, which undoubtedly affected their performance on the field. Acting coach Cal Waldron acknowledged the need for improvement and the importance of regrouping before the upcoming crucial matches. "We need to work on our strategies and ensure that we are better prepared for the challenges ahead," said Waldron.

The team is currently in India preparing for the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League play-off in Malaysia, where they will face Italy, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. The play-off, scheduled for later this year, will serve as a stepping stone to the main World Cup event. With this recent setback, the Bermuda cricket team will be looking to turn things around and prove their mettle on the international stage.