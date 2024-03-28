Bermuda Cricket Board Partners with CedarBridge Academy to Boost School Cricket

In a strategic move to foster cricket in Bermuda's public education system, the Bermuda Cricket Board (BCB) has unveiled a partnership with CedarBridge Academy. This collaboration, announced at a recent press conference, aims to cultivate young talent through the Student-Athlete Development Programme, which involves qualified cricket coaches mentoring students. Cal Blankendal, the executive director of the BCB, emphasized the programme's holistic approach to developing not just athletes, but well-rounded individuals.

Revitalizing School Cricket

The programme is set to kick off with CedarBridge students receiving cricket coaching every Wednesday at the National Sports Centre’s North Field. This initiative is not just about playing cricket; it includes athletic training, event management workshops, and inter-school match fixtures. With an eye on both local and international opportunities, the BCB's ambition is to weave cricket into the fabric of school life, making it a pillar of student development both on and off the field.

Community and Educational Benefits

Lloyd Smith, BCB president, and Lindsay Simmons, CedarBridge board chair, both stressed the importance of integrating cricket into the school curriculum. They expressed hope that this initiative would not only enhance students' cricket skills but also immerse them in other crucial aspects of the game like coaching, scoring, and umpiring. Kenneth Caesar, the principal of CedarBridge, remarked on the timeliness of this partnership, highlighting the diverse opportunities it opens up for students to explore their talents and potential.

Student Engagement and Prospects

The announcement has been met with enthusiasm from students and faculty alike. Oranthus Turner, CedarBridge Cricket Club coordinator, noted the excitement among students, underscoring the programme's potential to elevate both athletic and academic performance. Daejun Butterfield, a student at CedarBridge, expressed eagerness to participate, thanking the BCB for the resources and support provided. This initiative promises to not only nurture future cricket talents but also contribute significantly to the personal development of Bermuda's youth.

This partnership between the Bermuda Cricket Board and CedarBridge Academy marks a significant step forward in promoting cricket among young Bermudians. By fostering a love for the game and providing the necessary training and mentorship, this initiative aims to build a strong foundation for the future of cricket in Bermuda. As the programme unfolds, it holds the promise of unlocking the potential of many young athletes, possibly ushering in a new era for cricket in the island nation.