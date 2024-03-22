Berkeley Institute Triumphs Again in Senior School Track & Field Championships

The Berkeley Institute showcased their athletic dominance by clinching the senior school track and field title at the Dame Flora Duffy Stadium, leaving Warwick Academy and Saltus Grammar School trailing in their wake. This victory on Thursday night highlighted the institute's exceptional talent pool and strategic preparation, amassing a whopping 665 points.

Rising Stars Emerge

Among the standout athletes, Lashee Jones dazzled spectators with her gold medals in the 100 and 200 meters, and a commendable fourth place in the long jump. Her teammate, Kalila Daley, wasn't far behind, securing second place in both sprints and adding a silver in the 400 meters. In the under-16 division, Kyah Richardson showcased versatility by winning the long jump, and grabbing silver and bronze in the 100 and 200 meters, respectively. Jaeda Grant from Saltus, warmed up for the Carifta Games with triumphant wins in the 800, 1500, and 3000 meters, setting the stage for what promises to be an impressive performance in Grenada.

Carifta Qualifiers Shine

The event also served as a platform for recent Carifta Games qualifiers to demonstrate their prowess. Jake Smith of Warwick Academy dominated the over 16 boys category with victories in the 800, 1500, and 3000 meters. His schoolmate, Norre Robinson, doubled up with wins in the 100 and 200 meters, underscoring Warwick Academy's depth in talent. In the girls' over 16, Chinae Dickenson-DeSilva from Berkeley earned sprinting bragging rights by securing the 100, 200, and 400 meters, while Adriana Argent from Warwick shone brightly with a win in the 800 and 1500 meters.

Notable Performances

The championships were also a testament to the depth of talent across schools. CedarBridge Academy's Dominique Brown won the javelin and shot put, showcasing her throwing prowess. Berkeley's I’Aura Golding excelled in the field events, winning both the long jump and triple jump. These performances not only highlighted individual excellence but also the competitive spirit and high standards present in Bermuda's senior school athletics.

As the dust settles on this year's championships, the Berkeley Institute's victory affirms their status as a powerhouse in school athletics. With emerging talents and seasoned competitors setting new benchmarks, the future of track and field in Bermuda looks brighter than ever. This event not only celebrates athletic achievement but also fosters a spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship among the young athletes, laying a solid foundation for their future endeavors.