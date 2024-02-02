Bergenfield High School Basketball Team Triumphs Over Manchester Regional

In a gripping display of skill and determination, Bergenfield High School's basketball team clinched victory over Manchester Regional, with a compelling final score of 47-33. The team seized an early lead in the opening quarter, showcasing a robust defence and a seamless offence that kept their adversaries on the back foot.

Breaking the Losing Streak

This victory was a beacon of triumph for Bergenfield as it snapped a two-game losing streak. Not only did it boost their morale, but it also improved their season record to 6-13. The win also played a pivotal role in their ongoing pursuit of a playoff spot. Currently, they are placed 18th in power points within North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3. However, they are vying to be among the top 16 to qualify for the playoffs, and this victory is a step in the right direction.

Players of the Match

Celine De La Rosa emerged as a key player for Bergenfield, contributing a team-high 14 points. Her solid performance was instrumental in steering her team to victory. Another noteworthy player, Daniela Betancur, also made her presence felt on the court by scoring 11 points, further consolidating Bergenfield’s position in the game.

Manchester Regional's Performance

Despite the loss, Ruby Silva of Manchester Regional stood out by scoring 18 points, including four 3-pointers, making her the leading scorer of the game. Nevertheless, Manchester Regional's team, now with a record of 4-15, will have to regroup and strategize for their upcoming games.