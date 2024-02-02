Bergenfield Girls' Basketball Team Ends Losing Streak With a Win

On a night filled with anticipation and high spirits, Bergenfield High School's girls' basketball team rose to the occasion, securing a hard-fought victory against Manchester Regional. The game began with a flurry of activity, as Bergenfield swiftly established a solid lead of 19-7 in the first quarter. This momentum was maintained throughout the match, leading to a final score of 47-33 favoring Bergenfield.

Breaking the Losing Streak

The significance of this victory resonates beyond the scoreboard. It ended a two-game losing streak that had been hanging over Bergenfield, bestowing upon them a much-needed confidence boost. The win also improved their season record to 6-13, a figure that paints an optimistic picture of the team's recent performances.

Playoff Berth in Sight

As it stands, Bergenfield now ranks 18th in power points within North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3. This positions them tantalizingly close to the top 16, which is the cutoff for earning a playoff berth. Their success in this game could be seen as a step towards potentially securing a coveted spot in the playoffs, a goal that no doubt fuels their competitive spirit.

Standout Performances

Celine De La Rosa's performance for Bergenfield was particularly noteworthy, with the player scoring a commendable 14 points. Teammate Daniela Betancur added weight to the victory with 11 points of her own. On the opposing side, despite the loss, Ruby Silva of Manchester Regional delivered an impressive performance. She led all scorers with a hefty 18 points, which included making four 3-pointers. Manchester Regional's record after this game stands at a disheartening 4-15.