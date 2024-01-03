en English
Cricket

Berbice Cricket Board Elections: Hope Amid Concerns Over Financial Management and Tournament Progress

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
Berbice Cricket Board Elections: Hope Amid Concerns Over Financial Management and Tournament Progress

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) welcomed a new set of office bearers following its Annual General Meeting, with Dr. Cecil Beharry’s slate emerging victorious against Albert Smith’s slate by a close margin of 18 to 14 votes. This change in leadership comes on the heels of the non-re-election of the previous president, Mr. Hilbert Foster, attributed to health reasons.

Concerns Surrounding BCB’s Financial Management

As the baton of leadership changes hands, several concerns loom large in the minds of cricket fans, particularly those relating to financial management within the BCB. The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), prior to the election, pinpointed discrepancies in the BCB’s financial report for 2020. The GCB has since sought financial reports for the subsequent years, 2021 and 2022, in an attempt to gain clarity on the financial operations of the BCB.

Dr. Cecil Beharry, the newly elected president, served as the Treasurer of the Foster-run board that was under scrutiny for the aforementioned financial discrepancies. The cricket community pins its hopes on Dr. Beharry’s team to address these financial concerns and instil renewed confidence in the financial management of Berbice cricket.

Delayed Cricket Competitions in Berbice

Another area of dissatisfaction lies in the progress, or lack thereof, of cricket competitions in Berbice. Several tournaments from the years 2022 and 2023 remain incomplete, including first division and second division competitions, as well as under 23 and under 11 competitions. The BCB’s reasons for these delays, such as inclement weather, have been met with criticism, especially considering the recent El Nino conditions resulting in minimal rainfall.

The only competitions to have concluded are the Ali’s Bakery under 17 and Romario Shepherd under 13, while the Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi under 15 is currently in progress. The cricket-loving community of Berbice urges the newly elected board to address these issues promptly and improve the administration and overall quality of cricket in Berbice.

Cricket Guyana Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

