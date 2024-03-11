Benjamin Tanimu Eager for Super Eagles Debut in Friendly Matches Against Ghana, Mali

Tanzania-based defender, Benjamin Tanimu, has expressed his excitement over his first call-up to Nigeria's Super Eagles for the friendly matches against Ghana and Mali in Morocco this month. After an impressive stint with the U-23 team and a solid performance in the Nigeria Premier League, Tanimu is ready to showcase his talents on the international stage.

Rising Through Ranks

From his early days at Bendel Insurance to his current position at Ihefu of Tanzania, Tanimu's career has been on an upward trajectory. Joining the topflight Nigerian Premier League team in 2023, he quickly became a key player, contributing two goals in 19 appearances and playing a pivotal role in both their 21-game unbeaten streak and their 2023 Federation Cup win. His recent move to Ihefu in January marks a new chapter in his burgeoning career, now further highlighted by his Super Eagles call-up.

Anticipation for International Debut

Tanimu's inclusion in the squad for the upcoming friendlies is not just a personal milestone; it's also a testament to his hard work and determination. He describes the call-up as "God's doing" and is eager to meet and learn from the players he has long admired. As the Super Eagles gear up to face Ghana on March 22 and Mali on March 26 at the Grand Stade de Marrakech, all eyes will be on this young defender to see if he can translate his domestic success to the international arena.

A Bright Future Ahead

With a blend of youth and experience, the Super Eagles are looking to build a strong team for the future. Tanimu's call-up is a step in that direction, offering a glimpse of the potential within Nigeria's football ranks. As he prepares to don the national team jersey, Tanimu's story of progress, from local leagues to the international stage, serves as inspiration for aspiring footballers nationwide.