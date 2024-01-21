Bengisu Avc: A Turkish Powerhouse in Ultramarathon Swimming

In the realm of ultramarathon swimming, a Turkish woman, Bengisu Avc, has emerged as a formidable force. With her swift strokes and unyielding determination, she now holds the title of the fastest Turkish woman to cross the English Channel. The 36-kilometer distance was conquered in merely 11 hours and 29 minutes in 2018, a feat that thrust Avc into the spotlight.

The Catalina Channel and Strait of Gibraltar Conquests

Following her triumph in the English Channel, Avc's hunger for greater challenges led her to the Catalina Channel in the U.S. and the Strait of Gibraltar. Her victory in the Catalina Channel marked a significant milestone as she became the first Turkish woman to achieve a solo crossing. The Gibraltar swim was another feather in her cap, completed in a swift 3 hours, 24 minutes, and 29 seconds.

Manhattan Island Marathon Swim and Beyond

Besides these well-known channels, Avc also set her sights on the 48-kilometer Manhattan Island marathon swim in New York, which she successfully completed. Currently, she is preparing to tackle another daunting challenge - the 26-kilometer transoceanic course of New Zealand's Cook Strait, known for its harsh conditions. In anticipation of this swim and other upcoming marathons such as Romania's "Ice Swimming" event, Avc has been training in the icy waters of the Dardanelles.

Avc's Mission: More Than Just Personal Accomplishment

Avc's dedication to swimming is more than just about setting records or personal accomplishment. She aims to represent Turkish women internationally, inspire future athletes, and promote unity through sports. She firmly believes in the transformative power of sports, which she hopes will foster peace and bring people together. By citing the historical ties between New Zealand and Turkey, she exemplifies this unifying force. Avc's ultimate goal is to complete all "7 Oceans Seven" courses and set an example for athletes worldwide by paving the way for ultramarathon swimming in Turkey and nurturing new talent in the sport.