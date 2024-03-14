Bengaluru Water Crisis Unlikely to Affect IPL 2024 Matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bengaluru, India's tech hub, is currently experiencing its most severe water crisis in forty years, raising concerns over the sustainability of hosting large-scale events like the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches. Despite the dire situation, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has confirmed that the M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host its scheduled IPL games, starting March 25, without any disruptions caused by the water shortage.

Adapting to Crisis

The KSCA has taken a proactive approach to mitigate the impact of the water crisis on the IPL matches. According to CEO Shubendu Ghosh, the association is in compliance with the state government's guidelines on water usage. By utilizing treated water from the stadium's sewage treatment plant for the outfield, pitch, and other in-stadium purposes, the KSCA ensures that the cricketing event will not exacerbate the city's water scarcity. Ghosh is confident that the 10,000-15,000 liters of water required for match purposes can be fully sourced from the treatment plant, thereby avoiding the use of groundwater.

Collaborative Efforts

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the local IPL franchise known for its green initiatives, has also expressed confidence in the smooth conduct of the matches. The team is closely working with KSCA officials to monitor the situation and make necessary arrangements. The stadium's compliance with National Green Tribunal norms further bolsters their preparedness to handle the water crisis effectively. This collaborative effort underscores the commitment of both the KSCA and RCB to address environmental challenges while hosting a major sporting event.

Wider Implications

The ongoing water crisis in Bengaluru, coupled with the decision to proceed with IPL matches, highlights the broader challenges of managing resources sustainably in the face of urban expansion and climate change. The situation serves as a case study for other cities worldwide on balancing development and environmental stewardship. As Bengaluru navigates this crisis, the measures taken by KSCA and RCB may offer valuable lessons in resilience and adaptability for future events under similar constraints.