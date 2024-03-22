Bengaluru Metro Extends Hours for IPL 2024 Matches & Bidadi Marathon, Introduces ₹50 Tickets

Bengaluru's Namma Metro has taken a significant step to enhance the convenience of cricket fans and marathon participants by extending its operating hours on specific days to accommodate the schedules of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 matches and the Bidadi Half Marathon. This move aims to facilitate easy and efficient travel for thousands of attendees, ensuring a smoother experience in reaching their destinations.

Advertisment

Extended Metro Service for IPL 2024

Recognizing the immense popularity of cricket in India and the large crowds that IPL matches draw, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced extended metro service hours on March 25, 29, and April 2. These dates coincide with the IPL matches scheduled at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will compete against other teams. To cater to the late-night crowds, the last train services from all four metro terminals in Bengaluru will depart at 11:30 pm. Additionally, BMRCL has introduced a special paper ticket system for those boarding and deboarding at the MG Road and Cubbon Park metro stations, offering a flat rate of ₹50 for a return journey to any metro station.

Early Morning Start for Bidadi Half Marathon

Advertisment

In a similar vein, BMRCL has adjusted its schedule to support the participants of the Bidadi Half Marathon, scheduled at the Bidadi Industrial area. Metro services will commence exceptionally early at 4:30 am from all four terminals and the interchange station, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro Station- Majestic, on March 24. This early start is designed to provide hassle-free travel for marathon participants, ensuring they reach the venue well before the event's commencement.

Seamless Travel Experience for Event Attendees

These initiatives by BMRCL reflect a thoughtful approach to managing large event crowds, aiming to provide a seamless and comfortable travel experience. By extending operation hours and introducing convenient ticketing options, the metro service not only supports the enthusiasm of cricket fans and marathon participants but also demonstrates the potential of public transit systems in facilitating large-scale urban events. Such measures are expected to significantly ease road traffic congestion, reduce parking issues near event venues, and promote the use of public transportation among residents and visitors alike.

As Bengaluru continues to host significant sporting and cultural events, the adaptability and responsiveness of its public transportation system are crucial for the city's overall mobility and livability. BMRCL's recent adjustments for the IPL 2024 matches and the Bidadi Half Marathon serve as an exemplary model of how urban infrastructure can be leveraged to enhance the city's event-hosting capabilities while ensuring attendee satisfaction and convenience.